Baugruppe House / No Architects

Baugruppe House / No Architects

© Studio Flusser © Studio Flusser © Studio Flusser © Studio Flusser + 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors  · 
Praga, Czech Republic
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project No Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    130.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Studio Flusser
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Atin, Ekols Praha s.r.o., Truhlářství Jan Buš, Truhlářství Petr Toman

  • Unit

    m2

  • Architects in Charge

    Jakub Filip Novák, Daniela Baráčková

  • Collaborators

    Eva Maštálková, Barbora Jelínek, Martin Hlusička

  • Investment

    Not public

  • Artistic Cooperation

  • Usable Area

    387 m2
© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser

Text description provided by the architects. Living in an own historic but individually reconstructed house with a garden just several steps away from an underground station is a dream that can come true for really few families with small children.

© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser
Section
Section
© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser

However, if three such families united their efforts to buy a three-storey villa that needed reconstruction, we were sure it would be a very interesting experiment. And that we have to find a rational way not only to the implementation and to the operation of such housing type, no utopia. We designed completely separated apartment for each of the families on each floor.

© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser

We excavated and deepened the cellar in order to place shared premises of the house including a laundry, cellars and technical background area plus a shared club room. We conceived the house as it was intended - first among equals - a structure dominating the houses in the block.

© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser
Basement plan
Basement plan
© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser

We added new window openings to enhance the gable symmetry and reinstate its tectonic poetry lost due to the installation of thermal insulation cladding. The garden concept completes the overall design of this urban housing.

© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser

We demolished the garage and built three capacity bike parking structures and a common gardening tools shed instead of it. Individual apartments were designed respecting the spirit of the house that was translated to the distinctive living style language of individual families.

© Studio Flusser
© Studio Flusser

Project location

Address: Prague, Czech Republic

About this office
No Architects
Office

