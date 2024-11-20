Beyond a Trend: Modular Construction as a New Building Paradigm

Modular construction, also known as prefabrication, is rapidly emerging as a transformative trend in the construction industry. This innovative approach involves assembling building components off-site in a controlled factory environment before transporting them to the site for final assembly. The rise of modular construction is largely driven by its ability to overcome several of the challenges associated with traditional construction methods.

Why Modular Construction is Gaining Traction

Speed and Efficiency: Modular construction can reduce project timelines by 30-50% through simultaneous on-site and off-site work, making it ideal for urgent projects like healthcare facilities and schools​.



Cost-Effectiveness: Lower labour costs and shorter timelines translate to significant savings. "Modular construction in healthcare has seen up to 30% cost savings and 50% time savings," notes Ravideep Singh, Associate Director at CDA, highlighting the potential for even greater efficiencies as the technology matures.



Quality Control: The factory-controlled environment ensures consistent quality and precision. "Modular products are better valued and engineered, with more attention to detail, resulting in superior finishing and precision," says Nithin Hosabettu, Design Director at IMK Architects.



Sustainability: Modular construction reduces waste and promotes recycling, integrating energy-efficient materials to meet green building standards. "Sustainability is at the core of modular construction, with its ability to integrate energy-efficient materials and reduce waste, making it a key player in the future of green building," remarks Avinash Pai, Group Marketing Manager at Terraco.



Flexibility and Scalability: Modular buildings are highly adaptable, easily modified, expanded, or relocated to meet changing needs. "Modular construction offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing for easy expansion and modification as building needs evolve. This adaptability makes it an ideal solution for a rapidly changing environment," says Thomas Ryle, Group Product Systems Manager at Terraco.

Adoption of Modular Construction Across the Globe

Globally, modular construction is gaining momentum as the demand for efficient and sustainable building solutions increases. In 2023, it accounted for 6.64% of new construction starts worldwide, with a total project value of approximately $14.6 billion​. Europe sees steady growth in this sector, driven by sustainability and efficiency needs. In Asia, China has become a leader, investing heavily in prefabricated technologies to keep pace with rapid urbanization.

Success Stories of Modular Construction

China : During the COVID-19 pandemic, China constructed the 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in just 10 days, showcasing modular construction's speed and scalability in urgent healthcare situations.





: During the COVID-19 pandemic, China constructed the 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in just 10 days, showcasing modular construction's speed and scalability in urgent healthcare situations. United Kingdom : London's Pocket Living used modular techniques to address housing shortages, creating affordable units 30% faster than traditional methods. This approach allowed them to offer homes at 20% below market value.





: London's Pocket Living used modular techniques to address housing shortages, creating affordable units 30% faster than traditional methods. This approach allowed them to offer homes at 20% below market value. United States : Marriott International utilized modular construction for several hotel properties, completing projects 50% faster, leading to earlier openings and quicker returns on investment.





: Marriott International utilized modular construction for several hotel properties, completing projects 50% faster, leading to earlier openings and quicker returns on investment. India : Modular construction enabled the rapid setup of quarantine centers, such as the 1,000-bed facility built by the DRDO in just 12 days during the pandemic.





: Modular construction enabled the rapid setup of quarantine centers, such as the 1,000-bed facility built by the DRDO in just 12 days during the pandemic. Australia: A prefabrication roadmap has been developed to address the housing shortage crisis, with potential economic benefits of AU$9 billion annually by 2033.

These examples highlight the global effectiveness of modular construction in delivering high-quality, efficient, and timely solutions across various sectors.

Regional Developments in the Middle East

The GCC region is also experiencing a significant rise in modular construction, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure demands. The modular construction market in the GCC reached $3.4 billion in 2023​.

According to Forbes Middle East, the region is "investing in a sustainable transformation, with initiatives underway to advance the harnessing of clean energy sources, innovations in waste management, water conservation, green architecture, and cultivating food sovereignty through smart and sustainable agricultural projects." Reports indicate a 20% adoption rate of modular construction in the GCC, with significant growth in residential, healthcare, and hospitality sectors​ (IMARC)​ (Home | USD Analytics). This trend is expected to continue, propelled by ambitious initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and FIFA World Cup to be held in the country in 2034. The Saudi government, under its Vision 2030 initiative, has recognized modular construction as a key method to rapidly increase the availability of affordable housing. This makes it an ideal solution for meeting the growing demand for housing.

Terraco: A Partner in Modular Construction

Terraco offers bespoke solutions tailored to the unique needs of modular construction projects. Understanding that each project has distinct technical specifications, Terraco provides customised products and services to meet these demands.

Key Solutions Provided by Terraco

Jointing Solutions: Terraco's extensive range of market-leading board jointing compounds, such as Handycoat, and other unique sheathing board jointing solutions ensure seamless connections between both interior and exterior components, enhancing structural integrity, improving aesthetic appeal and minimising cracks during the construction and transportation of modular components as well as throughout the lifecycle of the finished construction​​.



Waterproofing Solutions: Terraco's proven, high quality, waterproofing systems protect modular buildings from water ingress, ensuring durability and longevity​.



Exterior Coatings: High-performance coatings like Terracoat provide excellent protection and aesthetic finishes for both interior and exterior surfaces​​.



Exterior Insulation Finishing Systems (EIFS): Terraco's EIFS offers superior insulation and energy efficiency, crucial for maintaining indoor comfort and reducing energy costs in modular buildings​.

Flexibility and Durability for Tomorrow's Modular Construction

Modular buildings require exceptional flexibility and durability to adapt to the movement and stresses associated with transport and assembly. Terraco's innovative solutions are designed to meet these challenges, providing high-performance products that maintain their integrity under varying conditions. Products such as Terraco's EIFS and joint compounds are specifically formulated to deliver the necessary flexibility and durability, ensuring the longevity and performance of modular structures.

With its speed, efficiency and sustainability, modular construction is transforming the industry. As this trend grows, the need for specialized solutions becomes essential. Terraco is positioned as an ideal ally for these projects, offering tailored products that meet the technical requirements of each construction site. With a range of solutions designed for flexibility, durability and high performance, Terraco drives the development of sustainable, quality buildings that respond to the current demands of the sector.

