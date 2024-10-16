How Firms Are Using BIM for Sustainable High-Rise Construction Projects

grabowski.spork architektur is designing "The Change," Eschborn, Germany's first timber-hybrid high-rise office building, on behalf of PE Merhenthaler GmbH—a joint venture between Bauwens and Ampure, two of Germany's largest property development companies. The project's BIM process exemplifies how these smart digital workflows contribute to exceptional design outcomes.

Innovation in Sustainable Design

The architectural firm values the innovative use of materials. This project integrates wood and concrete to create a hybrid superstructure. Concrete is predominantly used for the building's foundation and access core, while wood replaces concrete on the upper floors, chosen for its structural qualities and to reduce the building's carbon footprint. This combination not only benefits the environment but also enhances the interior, creating a welcoming and comfortable workspace.

With this project, the team aims to achieve the prestigious DGNB platinum certification. A significant portion of the building's energy supply will come from a geothermal solar photovoltaic system, and charging stations for electric vehicles will be provided. Smart water management systems, including a cistern for rainwater harvesting, will help reduce overall water consumption. The existing trees will be preserved and complemented by diverse plantings, while green roof areas will enhance the microclimate and biodiversity.

Planning an Efficient BIM Process

The intricate planning and technical coordination for "The Change" were carried out using Vectorworks Architect. Leveraging the benefits of BIM workflows — including precision, consistency, transparency, and material waste reduction — was crucial. The close collaboration among all team members resulted in a highly efficient BIM process.

Initially, a BIM Execution Plan (BEP) and Project Information Requirements (PIR) were developed through workshops involving all project participants. The BEP outlined the project's specific organizational structures as defined by the PIR, while the PIR established goals, objectives, and responsibilities. Close collaboration with the client's BIM coordination team allowed grabowski.spork architektur to align the project's BIM goals with the entire design team.

Inside the BIM Process

As established during the planning and BEP, the design team and the client's BIM management team met bi-weekly to coordinate BIM models. Under the guidance of grabowski.spork architektur, in partnership with Build Effects GmbH, each discipline's models were seamlessly integrated into a federated model, where clash detection reports were generated before each meeting. Clashes were reviewed and assessed during meetings, and BCF issues were created and assigned to the relevant discipline by the BIM manager, using BIMcollab as the issue management platform.

Following these meetings, each discipline made the necessary model adjustments and resolved the BCF issues in BIMcollab, ensuring the entire team remained up to date throughout the design process. In addition to the official BIM coordination meetings, the design team held weekly BIM meetings to uphold architectural excellence and elevate the overall design quality.

Praising BIM with Vectorworks

"For us, 'The Change' was our first project fully set up for BIM collaboration across all design disciplines. We learned a lot during the process and gained valuable insights for future projects," the architects shared.

"After a successful preliminary construction request in August 2023, we can also say that the additional effort was worthwhile in every respect. The quick adaptation to an unfamiliar process and the intensive, interdisciplinary teamwork on the digital twin helped us develop routines for the complex workflow, as well as foster collaboration."

Software Used:

Design & BIM authoring: Vectorworks Architect.

Model checking & validation: Solibri.

Project management: Thinkproject.

BIM collaboration: BIMcollab.

Learn more about building information modeling (BIM) and how smart workflows are revolutionising projects in the AEC industry.