Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States

Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States

Save

D.C.-Based Interior Architecture studio Perkins&Will has just announced its leadership in the urban design for the Florida Corridor Plan in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. This initiative, recently approved by the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council, aims to transform and rejuvenate a 12-mile stretch connecting downtown Baton Rouge to the Livingston Parish line.

Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - Image 2 of 13Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - Image 3 of 13Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - Image 4 of 13Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - Image 5 of 13Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - More Images+ 8

Focusing on equitable neighborhood development, the plan outlines significant investments in infrastructure, housing, green spaces, and commercial areas. Its design prioritizes revitalization of six neighborhood hubs critical to the social and economic fabric of the region: I-110 Stitch, Mid City, Foster & Florida, Bon Carre, Cortana, and Sherwood.

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - Image 3 of 13
© Perkins+Will

The Florida Corridor, a once-thriving commercial and commuter route, has experienced economic and infrastructural decline over the decades. Spanning 17 neighborhoods and serving over 85,000 residents, the corridor also reflects historic racial and economic divides, separating less affluent Black communities to the north from wealthier White communities to the south.

Related Article

Blending Heritage: Canada’s Integration of Revival Architecture and Modern Design

The Florida Corridor Plan aims to reverse these trends, leveraging public-private partnerships and tax increment financing from developments such as the Amazon Fulfillment Center at the former Cortana Mall site. Perkins&Will's approach integrates existing urban frameworks with a vision for sustainable growth, emphasizing connectivity, pedestrian safety, and public transit enhancements alongside commercial development.

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - Image 7 of 13
© Perkins+Will

Additionally, the design process followed an inclusive, year-long planning initiative to ensure community participation. Over 4,000 community members participated in workshops, public events, and surveys to inform the plan. This collaborative process ensured local voices shaped the priorities for revitalization and identified specific needs for each neighborhood hub.

This project represents a vital step toward unifying and revitalizing one of Baton Rouge's most significant urban corridors. Our aim is to foster growth and connectivity for decades to come. --Andrew Broderick, urban designer and project manager at Perkins&Will.

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - Image 11 of 13
© Perkins+Will

The Florida Corridor Plan addresses modern urban challenges, including shifting retail patterns, auto-centric development, and affordable housing shortages. It also works to complement Baton Rouge's MovEBR transportation infrastructure plan, ensuring the corridor balances vehicular traffic with pedestrian and transit-oriented solutions.

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States - Image 13 of 13
© Perkins+Will

In other similar news, the Detroit Cultural District has announced an ambitious initiative to reshape its urban landscape. Additionally, the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, along with the Future of Fifth Partnership, announced plans to transform Fifth Avenue, between Bryant Park and Central Park, into a pedestrian-centered boulevard. In Canada, Field Operations has been commissioned with the transformation of spaces underneath Toronto's Gardiner Expressway into community spaces.

Related Article

Blending Heritage: Canada’s Integration of Revival Architecture and Modern Design

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Perkins&Will Leads Revitalization of Louisiana’s Transformative Urban Corridor in United States" 04 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024352/perkins-and-will-leads-revitalization-of-louisianas-transformative-urban-corridor-in-united-states> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags