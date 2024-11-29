Rural Rebellion : Exploring the Works of Christoph Hesse Architects Through the Lens of Time

Save this picture! House of Knowledge. Image © Gabriel Dong

The Aedes Architectural Forum in Berlin presents over the next two months the trajectory and works of Christoph Hesse Architects. The exhibition, titled "Rural Rebellion," focuses on the studio's architectural projects that address the challenges of working in rural areas, particularly in Korbach—Hesse's hometown—and other villages across Germany. It highlights how the practice reimagines and reinterprets traditional building methods, translating them into contemporary contexts while emphasizing a collective and collaborative approach to architecture.

Structured around five central themes, Rural Rebellion not only showcases intricately crafted models, large-scale drawings, and films of the studio's built work but also features portraits of the people—the "Rural Rebels"—who have actively participated in these projects. This inclusion underscores Hesse's strong belief that individuals and their collaborative efforts are essential ingredients in shaping the built environment.

The exhibition showcases Christoph Hesse Architects' various projects and working methodologies, organized around five central themes: Perspective Changing, Visionary Seeding, Collaborative Growing, Resourceful Pioneering, and Regenerative Harvesting. During ArchDaily's visit to the exhibition, and following an insightful conversation with Hesse and his team, we also explored the theme of time—in all its dimensions. This concept became a profound lens through which to reflect on the studio's works and projects.

The Works of Christoph Hesse Architects Through the Lens of Time

Time is a vast concept, open to endless interpretations. In today's cities, almost everything—from commuting to leisure—is measured by time. While a fast-paced lifestyle values productivity, it rarely allows us to slow down. Even though architecture often accommodates this speed, it can also offer a powerful way to reclaim time.

Time (and timing) is crucial in architecture from the very starting point. From a project's inception, careful attention should be given to studying and understanding the place and its people, considering every story, context, and needs. Determining the essence and purpose of what architecture will contribute to the place is essential. Once the design process begins, it unfolds at its own pace, allowing for thoughtful creation. A considerable amount of time is also needed to bring together a team capable of not only carrying out a project but also addressing any unforeseen challenges. And at last, there is the time required to gather materials, bring them to the site, and finally build.

But most importantly, time in architecture—especially in Christoph Hesse's work—is essential for a building to truly settle into its place. Hesse's architecture practice understands that taking the necessary time in these processes allows for their architecture to move in the right direction. Hesse's works, over time, seamlessly integrate with their surroundings and become part of the landscape—buildings that are meant to endure not only because of their materiality but also because they have been fully embraced by the communities and their people.

The sensibility and thoughtful intentions put into each project of Christoph Hesse Architects do not leave users indifferent. One of the practice's most important perspectives lies deep within the spirit of the community, thinking of projects that allow the time for a different way of building, a collaborative one, considering new perspectives, thinking outside the box, and joining naturally creative people of various backgrounds, professions, and skills. Hesse's works then result in places that are capable of retaining their essence, becoming refuges where time slows down, providing moments for reflection and contemplation.

Time for a Thoughtful Design

The need to re-establish a connection between people, the environment, and architecture is almost palpable throughout the entire design and building process of Christoph Hesse Architects' works. This sensitive approach, rooted in Christoph's background and shaped by the experimental and progressive character of his rural homeland, results in a thorough and careful interpretation of what architecture should be. It involves a holistic integration that begins with the design process, draws from diverse sources of inspiration, makes conscious material choices, and is committed to respectful construction, all culminating in a thoughtful final project.

What's particularly interesting is that all of Hesse's works—ranging across different scales and programs, from the small pavilions of "Open Mind Places" to the Ways of Life complex—reflect this approach. Each work embodies a discernible trace of the holistic and sensitive design processes that characterize Hesse's architectural philosophy.

Time, Materials, and Construction Techniques

There is a deliberate choice of local and sustainable materials in Hesse's works. This is not only based on green and self-sufficient construction, but it also enables a conversation with the past by bringing back a deep knowledge of local construction techniques and craftsmanship that enhances the value of the work. This way of building also involves the participation of the community while it passes down valuable skills to future generations, fostering a sense of collective achievement. The time spent together during the process strengthens community bonds and enriches the shared experience of creation.

In Open Chapel, the collective work of the residents of Hillershausen raised twelve towers made of local sandstone in an oval-shaped plan, creating a sanctuary for gathering and contemplation. The sandstone of the structure, its green roof, and its floor covered in wood chips make Open Chapel blend in and "fit" perfectly with its context and natural surroundings. A similar thing happens in Three Columns, Christoph's project which is part of Ways of Life Campus. A series of rooms for creatives, artists, architects, and students, consisting of ateliers and communal spaces.

Starting with the Maria Installation, spruce trunks were placed vertically to replace an ancient tree that had stood on the site until recently. Next came the Kollektiv Pavilion, located nearby and related to the Maria Installation. It was constructed from wooden fences designed to protect young trees in this woodland area. The Karlsauge Pavilion was made from beech wood blocks salvaged from railway sleepers, and the Coal Museum, a small structure, was built from coal briquettes and plants. All four pavilions, part of the Reflecting Points project and created for the Documenta Fifteen art event, delivered a powerful message in the dialogue on biodiversity, sustainability, and the relationship between nature and the built environment.

Integrating History and Context

The perception of time is also present in Christoph Hesse's works when the history of a place becomes crucial for building projects that bridge the past and present. This connection not only fosters a sense of belonging and resonance within the community but also revives lost or forgotten knowledge. By integrating historical context, projects honor local heritage while enriching contemporary culture, creating a meaningful and lasting impact.

The House of Knowledge serves as a place for uniting and exchanging ideas and plays a crucial role in raising awareness within the local community about environmental issues and their solutions. Located in Yangshan Park, which features rich native flora and fauna integrated within the building, the project also engages the local community in traditional and, often forgotten, gardening techniques and cultures. In this way, the House of Knowledge is much more than an architectural program; it is a means of linking tradition with contemporary times.

Set in Lake Edersee, right beside its century-old dam and the Kellerwald-Edersee National Park, the Stones Water Light Visitor Center is situated in a deeply historic site, embedded in the local identity. The project serves as a strong link with this historical and cultural identity by referencing the shape and interiors of the dam, creating a cultural community space for both locals and visitors.

The Evolution of Buildings Over Time

What is particularly special about Hesse's architecture is that, over time, these buildings choreographically transform and adapt to their surroundings. Once a stable, the Room of Silence has been reclaimed by the neighborhood and is now an open-air meeting place. A collective effort of planting flowers and new vegetation has created an enclosed garden that is embraced by the community of all ages, throughout different times of the day and over the years. What's remarkable is how the same space is transformed simply through its various users. Time plays a crucial role, in shaping interactions, and shaping the building as well. Vegetation grows within, and environmental conditions change, further mutating the project's character and functionality. This dynamic process highlights the importance of designing spaces that can adapt and thrive over time.

The passing of time, the aging of buildings, and changing contexts and stories call for reuse and adaptation. At Siebenhof Farm, a traditional site for farming, agriculture, and gardening, Hesse's project focuses on preserving the cultural heritage while renewing the spaces and buildings integral to the site. It aims to retain what is valuable and tie it to the farm's history, while also adapting the place to contemporary times.

Community Time and Togetherness

Nothing summarizes Hesse's work better than the concept of "Togetherness." Many, if not all, of his projects, are conceived with the powerful intention of bringing a community together and providing spaces, like the pavilions that make up The Open Mind Spaces, where people can slow down, think deeply, speak, and listen. The structure itself is an invitation for anyone who encounters it to enter, discover, reflect, and, most importantly, take a moment to pause. If this is achieved, then the purpose of this architecture is fulfilled.

Whether these projects serve a pre-determined function or are open to interpretation and various uses, they reflect this spirit of community. An example is Ways of Life, an ongoing collaborative experimental project where Hesse, along with several architects and actors from interdisciplinary fields, has come together to imagine and build community-oriented spaces. This project embraces uncertainty, allowing time to pass, construct, and reconstruct, constantly evolving and transforming without a fixed completion date.

Christoph Hesse Architects' works evidence that there is much more to architecture than responding to function or forms, it can also be a fundamental actor in pacing the rhythm of life. Mindfulness and presence are all around the process of doing architecture in all of Hesse's works. Through thoughtful design, an embrace of local materials and craftsmanship, and a commitment to community engagement, Hesse's projects show that time can be regulated so that architecture is fully experienced. His works invite us to slow down, to connect, and to find meaning in the spaces we inhabit. As these buildings evolve, they reveal the potential of architecture to foster a deeper understanding of our environment, our communities, and ourselves. In a world that often rushes forward, Hesse's architecture stands as a testament to the enduring value of taking time to move forward, but with certainty that it is in the right direction.