Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

+ 11

Design: Christoph Hesse, Michela Quadrelli

Program / Use / Building Function: Pavilion at the documenta fifteen Kassel

Collaborators: Barbara Ettinger-Brinckmann, BDA Hessen / Group Kassel, ruangrupa / curators of documenta fifteen

City: Kassel

Country: Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The installation Maria is a so-called Reflecting Point, planned and collectively built for Documenta fifteen, the world art exhibition that takes place in Kassel every five years.

It is a place of reflection, remembrance, contemplation, and togetherness. It consists of seven spruce trunks which, if stacked on top of each other, would restore the spruce of the original tree. It was planted 125 years ago by Christoph Hesse’s great-grandmother Maria when she was a little girl.

Unfortunately, the majestic tree died two years ago, killed by a plague of bark beetles caused by climate change. Therefore, it is a monument for reflection. A place to think about how people can slow down and counteract climate change.

The Reflecting Point Maria defines an open place of fellowship, remembrance, and reflection.

In 1896, a young girl, my great-grandmother Maria (C.H.), planted this spruce tree in her native Sauerland. Hence the tree’s name is Maria. Sadly, it died of thirst last year due to climate change. The tree Maria lived to the age of 125.