World
Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenMaria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, ColumnMaria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, WaterfrontMaria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeMaria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Kassel, Germany
  • Design: Christoph Hesse, Michela Quadrelli
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Pavilion at the documenta fifteen Kassel
  • Collaborators: Barbara Ettinger-Brinckmann, BDA Hessen / Group Kassel, ruangrupa / curators of documenta fifteen
  • City: Kassel
  • Country: Germany
Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The installation Maria is a so-called Reflecting Point, planned and collectively built for Documenta fifteen, the world art exhibition that takes place in Kassel every five years.

Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Bench
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

It is a place of reflection, remembrance, contemplation, and togetherness. It consists of seven spruce trunks which, if stacked on top of each other, would restore the spruce of the original tree. It was planted 125 years ago by Christoph Hesse’s great-grandmother Maria when she was a little girl.

Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 13 of 16
Plan
Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Column
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Unfortunately, the majestic tree died two years ago, killed by a plague of bark beetles caused by climate change. Therefore, it is a monument for reflection. A place to think about how people can slow down and counteract climate change.

Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Column
© Christoph Hesse Architects

The Reflecting Point Maria defines an open place of fellowship, remembrance, and reflection.

Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Column
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 15 of 16
Axonometry

In 1896, a young girl, my great-grandmother Maria (C.H.), planted this spruce tree in her native Sauerland. Hence the tree’s name is Maria. Sadly, it died of thirst last year due to climate change. The tree Maria lived to the age of 125.

Maria Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Project location

Address:Kassel, Germany

Christoph Hesse Architects
Materials

WoodSteel

