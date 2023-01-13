Submit a Project Advertise
  Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects

Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects

Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects

Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography
Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows

Museum, Pavilion
Kassel, Germany
Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The Kohlemuseum / Coal Museum for documenta fifteen is made of coal briquets. The installation is situated at Friedrichsplatz, the main square of Kassel. It serves as a reflecting point and meeting place for the visitors of documenta, an international exhibition of contemporary art that takes place every five years in Germany.

Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 15 of 16
Axo

The green landscape park of the nearby Karlswiese has symbolically been stamped out of a black block. Coal briquets and plants define the building and are the main exhibition elements of the small museum.

Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The key message is: “We have to place coal into the museum now, we can’t wait until 2038. Let us use the regenerative power of soil and plants.”

Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Address:Kassel, Germany

Christoph Hesse Architects
Museum, Pavilion, Germany
Cite: "Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects" 13 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994960/coal-museum-christoph-hesse-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

