Coal Museum / Christoph Hesse Architects

Design : Christoph Hesse, Michela Quadrelli

City : Kassel

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The Kohlemuseum / Coal Museum for documenta fifteen is made of coal briquets. The installation is situated at Friedrichsplatz, the main square of Kassel. It serves as a reflecting point and meeting place for the visitors of documenta, an international exhibition of contemporary art that takes place every five years in Germany.

The green landscape park of the nearby Karlswiese has symbolically been stamped out of a black block. Coal briquets and plants define the building and are the main exhibition elements of the small museum.

The key message is: “We have to place coal into the museum now, we can’t wait until 2038. Let us use the regenerative power of soil and plants.”