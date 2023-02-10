Karlsauge Pavilion / Christoph Hesse Architects

+ 7

Text description provided by the architects. This reflecting point is called Karlsauge. It is located at Karlsaue, the state park of Kassel. The installation was planned and collectively built for documenta fifteen, the world art exhibition that takes place every five years in Kassel. It is an introverted place of contemplation and communication where people can meet and exchange thoughts and ideas.

There are four steles located in the center of an elliptical clearing in the forest of the park resembling a huge eye. The four steles are made of beech wood blocks stacked on top of each other. The blocks are leftover pieces of beech railway sleepers usually used for heating. However, we didn't just want to burn this wood but instead make an installation where CO2 is stored for a long time.

Where people can sit opposite each other and communicate about climate protection. At the same time, they can look through the gaps of the steles into the landscape, into nature. Or look up into the sky. Therefore, the installation enables a close relationship between people and nature.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects

Not only is this a place for people, but also a hotel for insects. That’s why we put leaves and moss in all the gaps, so the insects can find a habitat, a home.