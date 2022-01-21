Studio Visit: A Conversation with Christoph Hesse Architects in Their Workspace in Berlin

There is so much more to know about architects and their projects when you begin to learn the stories behind their work. When you know where and how they draw their inspiration from and how an idea becomes a reality that you can touch, feel and experience, you get a better idea of why the project ended up the way it did.

Together with photographer Marc Goodwin, as part of his project Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres this time in the city of Berlin, we had the opportunity to meet with German architect Christoph Hesse, of Christoph Hesse Architects, based in Korbach and Berlin, and we spoke about all these things that make up his idea of architecture and his work. Meeting a creator on their own workspace is also an added value; we went through different projects while looking at the physical models and the narrative of his work became a beautiful story about a place, a countryside town in Germany, its people, and their lives, and a sustainable future in nature.

Going through the practice's work, one can immediately grasp the sensibility and thoughtful intentions put into each project. The most important approach towards design and their projects in Christoph's office lies deep within the spirit of the community, always willing to experiment with new things and taking them into action, by continuously testing and doing. They like to think of projects that somehow trigger a process to build in a different way and consider new perspectives, thinking outside the box. The integration of a collaborative process with naturally creative people of different professions and skills, a search for a deep identity, and green and self-sufficient construction are all present in their work.

One of the most representative projects that encompass these ideas is Open Mind Spaces, a series of pavilions and installations in the German town of Medebach, that are meant to be spaces for gathering, thought, and contemplation within the community. The need to re-establish a connection between people, the environment, and architecture is something almost tangible throughout the whole design and building process of Christoph Hesse Architects.

First of all, we would like to know what are your main inspiration resources? What are those things that spark up ideas for your architecture projects?

On the one hand, I draw inspiration from the experimental and progressive character of my rural homeland area in the highlands of Sauerland in Germany. I also like to work with people from very different professions, like artists, farmers, sociologists, craftsmen, and industry workers. This goes very much with the idea that we like to create public spaces where people can meet, exchange thoughts and ideas, and most importantly, develop new ideas for the future. This is why we believe in placing the common good before the individual good, and why communication and collaboration across different social groups are so important for us and crucial in all of our projects

On another note, as we are most of the time working in the countryside, we draw inspiration from a spiritual resonance between the natural landscape and the people there. The agricultural way of thinking in cycles is deeply embedded into my DNA. The offers we get from the land and what we produce should be balanced with respect to the place and nature, meaning that the materials and energy we use in our projects should also be regenerated and recycled.

How is the design process that generally works best for you?

I usually feel something growing in my soul, and not so much in my mind. Usually, when I am at my atelier during the weekend I experiment hands-on and create concept models and atmosphere models that later may or may not translate into a built project. I try to think and design from different perspectives, both the individual and the collective. I later like to discuss these ideas with my family and friends. My wife, my children, my colleagues, the clients, and the guests, all give me some additional insights that I bring into the design in some way.

The models I create while developing the projects then live with me for a while, but I do not work on them. I just let them rest there and I check if there is a strong resonance between me and the models, looking to perceive if the connection becomes stronger or dissuades over time.

If these ideas later translate into a project, I am nevertheless always interested in a certain amount of uncontrollability, to leave some openness and freedom for new developments within the project. I like it when things are unfinished and leave space for speculation, open interpretation, and new ideas.

I like the concept of leaving my projects "unfinished" in a way that they leave space for deeper connections of users over time. Leaving space for further developments results in a flexible space but at the same time, it also gives the project a sense of long-lasting durability.

After this thorough and thoughtful process, what is your approach for the next steps?

Once the project is on its way we always work in close interaction with the clients, the local users, and the craftsmen that will collaborate with the construction. We actively involve the people, not only in the design but also in the construction process.

Our projects create atmospheric places to reach people on an emotional level. This often leads to generating an intuitive impulse to action within the people, like in the case of the Open Mind Places, where all installations were built together with the local community. This makes the construction stage enjoyable, not only because of the collaboration but also because it makes the users then feel a sense of belonging to the built work once it is set on the community.

Our aim is to help to re-establish the connection between the built, natural and social environment.

When it comes to materiality, we always integrate natural and recycled material from the beginning of the project and there is a lot of experimentation with the material itself. Using the resources that are available ensures that the people building will manage the construction techniques, and is of course a sustainable approach to the delivery of the project.