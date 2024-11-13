Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Beach houses along the Caribbean coast perfectly blend comfort, nature, and tranquility. With landscapes of white sands and crystal-clear waters, the Caribbean is home to some of the world’s most enchanting seaside retreats. Whether situated on popular islands like the Dominican Republic and Cozumel in Mexico or secluded spots like the untouched beaches of Costa Rica, these homes are designed to fully immerse guests in the lush natural surroundings, providing a uniquely serene experience.

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 2 of 25Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 3 of 25Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 4 of 25Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 5 of 25Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - More Images+ 20

Caribbean architecture captures the region's rich and diverse history, shaped by layers of colonization. In areas influenced by Spanish culture, like the Dominican Republic and Cuba, homes often feature central courtyards and clay tile roofs. Meanwhile, English cottage elements such as shuttered windows and sloped roofs are more common in Barbados and Jamaica. This layered cultural heritage blends seamlessly with vernacular techniques and local materials, resulting in contemporary architecture celebrated for its aesthetic appeal, functionality, and commitment to sustainability.

Whether designed as charming rustic villas or sophisticated contemporary mansions, Caribbean homes share certain features regardless of their historical or geographical influences. Open floor plans are a hallmark, with spaces that connect and flow seamlessly to create an expansive feel. Common elements like high ceilings and large sliding doors promote cross ventilation, allowing the sea breeze to naturally cool the interiors while framing breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea.

Related Article

Architecture and Sea: Outstanding Projects on the Beaches of Mexico

Discover 10 stunning homes along the Caribbean coast that offer serene experiences by blending comfort with the region's lush natural surroundings and rich cultural heritage.

Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Location: Cozumel, Mexico
  • Year: 2017

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 15 of 25
Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. © Rafael Gamo
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 24 of 25
Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Plan

Caribbean Courtyard Villa / Studio Saxe

  • Location: Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica
  • Year: 2021

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 4 of 25
Caribbean Courtyard Villa / Studio Saxe. © Andres Garcia Lachner
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 25 of 25
Caribbean Courtyard Villa / Studio Saxe. Plan

Punta Cana House / Mareines Arquitetura + Patalano Arquitetura

  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Year: 2017

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 22 of 25
Punta Cana House / Mareines Arquitetura + Patalano Arquitetura. © Leonardo Finotti
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 6 of 25
Punta Cana House / Mareines Arquitetura + Patalano Arquitetura. Plan

Open House / As Arquitectura + Diseño

  • Location: Tulum, Mexico
  • Year: 2018

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 3 of 25
Open House / As Arquitectura + Diseño. © César Béjar
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 12 of 25
Open House / As Arquitectura + Diseño. Plan

Bruma Tulum / Jaque Studio + Ceiba

  • Location: Tulum, Mexico
  • Year: 2021

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 11 of 25
Bruma Tulum / Jaque Studio + Ceiba. © César Béjar Studio
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 13 of 25
Bruma Tulum / Jaque Studio + Ceiba. Plan

Tree House / QBO3 Arquitectos

  • Location: Puerto Carrillo, Costa Rica
  • Year: 2015

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 8 of 25
Tree House / QBO3 Arquitectos. © Carlos Vásquez
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 9 of 25
Tree House / QBO3 Arquitectos. Plan

Green Corner House / Gussa

  • Location: Cahuita, Costa Rica
  • Year: 2019

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 2 of 25
Green Corner House / Gussa. © Danta Collective
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 18 of 25
Green Corner House / Gussa. Plan

Vila Petricor / CO-LAB Design Office

  • Location: Tulum, Mexico
  • Year: 2022

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 16 of 25
Villa Petricor / CO-LAB Design Office. © César Béjar
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 17 of 25
Villa Petricor / CO-LAB Design Office. Plan

Mira Sierra House / Øblicuo

  • Location: Ocoa Bay, Dominican Republic
  • Year:2021

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 14 of 25
Mira Sierra House / Øblicuo. © Joel Alvarez
Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 19 of 25
Mira Sierra House / Øblicuo. Plan

Tropical House / Jaque Studio

  • Location: Tulum, Mexico
  • Year: 2022

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 5 of 25
Tropical House / Jaque Studio. © César Béjar

Capturing Serenity: 10 Beach Houses that Enhance the Caribbean Oceanfront Landscape - Image 20 of 25
Tropical House / Jaque Studio. Plan

About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
