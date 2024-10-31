Architecture Now: From Island Resorts to STEM Educational Facilities, Discover the Recent Work of KPF, Zaha Hadid Architects, and Other Leading Offices

Save this picture! Studio Egret West and Hawkins\Brown Unveil Masterplan for Earls Court Transformation in Central London. Image © The Earls court Development Company

In recent weeks, a series of significant architectural developments have been announced, showcasing the varied work of renowned firms from around the globe. These projects, revealed between late September and October 2024, emphasize the transformative potential of architectural design in rehabilitating historical structures, revitalizing urban areas, and proposing new facilities to meet the evolving needs of communities. Notable names such as Zaha Hadid Architects, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), and Studio Egret West are among those leading ambitious projects, from the waterfront residences on Qetaifan Island in Qatar to the reimagining of London's Earls Court. This collection of recent announcements provides a glimpse into the ongoing evolution of urban landscapes and community-centric architecture.

+ 32

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Waterfront Residences and Promenade on the Qetaifan Island North, Qatar

Zaha Hadid Architects collaborated with JMJ Group Holding to design The Grove, a new seafront development located in the Qetaifan Bay in Qatar. In addition to the 293 apartments, the design also includes a waterfront promenade for outdoor living, dining, and recreation year-round. The building features a distinct architectural style, with façades characterized by vertical and horizontal 'scoops' designed to adapt to the local climate, thus incorporating passive design strategies for energy efficiency. The development also includes renewable energy sources and rainwater harvesting systems.

Related Article Architecture in Focus: 16 Global Events between September and December 2024

KPF Proposes Extension and Retrofit for King's College London's Bush House South West Wing

This October, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) submitted a planning application to extend and retrofit the Bush House South West Wing at King's College London, part of the broader Masterplan Framework for the Strand and Waterloo Campuses. Originally built in 1934, the transformed building will feature modern educational facilities, a student services center, and faculty offices. A new contemporary extension will create a vibrant student hub with social and study spaces that enhance the newly pedestrianized Strand. Central to the design is the King's Agora, a 160-seat teaching and events space equipped for global conferencing. KPF aims to maximize the building's existing structure while upgrading its fabric for energy efficiency.

Hoerr Schaudt Transforms Wichita Riverfront Museum & Park into Educational Attraction

Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects has begun construction on EP2, an expansion of Exploration Place, Wichita's leading science and discovery center, set to open in the fall of 2025. This 6.5-acre "destination playscape" will feature ten science-themed play areas that highlight Kansas's ecology and history, aiming to attract over 1 million visitors annually. Key attractions include the Sensory Garden, Foggy Flint Hills, Water Play Cascades, and Textron Aviation Flight Adventure. Designed with inclusivity and sensory engagement in mind, the park will serve as a multigenerational gathering space for community interaction and learning.

Shelburne Museum Announces Architectural Team and Design for The Perry Center for Native American Art

The Shelburne Museum has announced the architectural team and design for The Perry Center for Native American Art in Vermont, intended as a national resource for Indigenous art exhibition and study. Designed collaboratively by Boston's Annum Architects and Two Row Architect from the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, the center will be an 11,200 square-foot, sustainable structure that incorporates feedback from over 50 Indigenous partners. This project marks a significant change after parting ways with architect Sir David Adjaye due to allegations of misconduct. The revamped design process involved extensive communication and engagement with Tribal Nations through "Talking Circles," emphasizing cultural protocols. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2025.

ADAT Studio Reveals Revitalization Plans for Rome's Iconic Unità Market

ADAT Studio has announced its design for the revitalization of the Unità Market in Rome's Prati district, aiming to enhance public spaces for the 2025 Jubilee of the Catholic Church. This historic market, established over a century ago, will be transformed into a multifunctional urban hub that meets diverse community needs. The renovation includes new "lantern" structures for food and shop stalls, allowing them to switch from commercial booths to illuminated installations for events. The project aims to attract a broader audience while preserving the market's cultural significance. Construction is set to begin in 2024, with completion expected in 2025.

Studio Egret West and Hawkins\Brown Unveil Masterplan for Earls Court Transformation in Central London

The Earls Court Development Company has submitted plans for redeveloping the former Earls Court Exhibition Centres, the largest cleared site in central London. Master-planned by Studio Egret West and Hawkins\Brown, with contributions from several leading architects, the project transforms the area into a vibrant hub for innovation and discovery. The development features commercial spaces, cultural venues, and approximately 4,000 homes, with 1,500 in the initial phase set for 2026. Highlighted by the 4.5-acre Table Park, the plan integrates green spaces and retains historical links through design influences from local architecture. Aiming for sustainability, the project targets net-zero carbon operations and offers substantial workspace and job opportunities.

BDP Unveils Design for The University of Warwick's STEM Connect Programme

BDP has unveiled its plans for The University of Warwick's STEM Connect Programme, part of the £700 million Connect Programme aimed at enhancing the university's teaching and research capabilities in science and engineering. As the lead consultant, BDP collaborated with the university to design sustainable facilities that promote collaboration, innovation, and community engagement. The program will revitalize the campus's core, creating low-carbon buildings and a new public amenity space, while also facilitating industry partnerships.

New Rochelle Reveals FXCollaborative's Design for Downtown Transit Center

FXCollaborative has unveiled its design for the New Rochelle Transit Center, aligning with the city's broader downtown redevelopment strategy. It aims to create a pedestrian-friendly environment adapted to the current functional needs of commuters and visitors of New Rochelle, New York. The reimagined facility features a multi-purpose plaza and green public spaces, enhancing connectivity and creating a distinct identity for the downtown area. Key architectural elements include the restoration of the historic train station's façade, the inclusion of renewable energy sources, and improved wayfinding.