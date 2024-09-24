BIG Reimagines Former Supermarket into Denmark’s Museum for Paper Art

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) is leading the transformation of a former supermarket into the new Museum for Paper Art in Denmark's North Jutland region. With paper art deeply ingrained in Danish cultural heritage, symbolized by Le Klint's folded lampshades and H.C. Andersen's intricate paper cuttings, this renovation and expansion aim to elevate the museum's profile and double its visitor numbers. The design will celebrate paper as both an art form and a craft, extending the museum's role in promoting this unique heritage.

Founded in 2018 by psaligrapher Bit Vejle, the Museum for Paper Art is the only institution in the Nordic region dedicated to paper fine arts and design. The existing 900 m² supermarket will be converted and expanded by BIG into a 2,300 m² cultural hub, featuring new spaces for workshops, events, education, storage, and offices. This adaptive reuse project will also pursue DGNB Gold or Platinum certification for sustainability.

BIG's vision for the museum is symbolized by a new lightweight roof structure, like a folded sheet of paper, that lands on the existing building, creating a connection between the old and new. The outer walls will feature acoustic panels inspired by origami, in collaboration with various paper artists, to create a dynamic and visually engaging facade.

Inside, the design draws from the craft of paper-making, with surfaces draped in timber that echoes the materials used to produce paper. This wooden framework will infuse the space with warmth while enhancing its connection to the paper art tradition. The museum will also feature outdoor paths lined with local flora, offering a welcoming public space that encourages visitors to explore the area. This integration of nature with design reflects the museum's commitment to community engagement and cultural enrichment.

Paper art transforms a flat, two-dimensional material into complex, three-dimensional forms. We've applied this concept to the roof, treating it like a folded sheet of paper that unites the existing structure with new functions under one seamless gesture. The result is a blend of simplicity and expressiveness, giving new purpose to an obsolete supermarket. -- Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director of BIG.

