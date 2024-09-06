Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects

Courtyards have long been a fundamental aspect of traditional Chinese architecture, serving as central spaces around which domestic life is organized. These spaces play a vital role in creating a harmonious living environment, offering benefits that range from regulating indoor temperatures to enhancing social interactions and fostering a close connection with nature.

The Siheyuan, which means "quadrangle," is a common traditional Chinese building typology consisting of a compound of buildings enclosing one or more courtyards. This typology has historically been used in residences, palaces, monasteries, and other structures in both Chinese cities and rural areas. Whether in a refurbishment project or a new build, courtyards remain relevant in Chinese homes today. They have been reinterpreted since ancient times to incorporate gardens and functional exterior areas that also seamlessly integrate the outdoors with the interior.

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 30 of 31
Residence of Three Generations / MINOR lab. Image © Hao Chen

Additionally, the benefits of courtyard typologies include facilitating the introduction of natural light and ventilation, which is especially valuable in densely populated neighborhoods. This not only significantly enhances the quality of the space but also creates a sense of spatial amplitude and openness.

Below is a selection of ten Chinese projects built in recent years, where courtyards take center stage in the home's composition.

Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 2 of 31
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Qingshan Wu
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 6 of 31
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Qingshan Wu
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 24 of 31
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO - Axo

Red Brick Dwellings in Ezi Village / XAUAT

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 8 of 31
Red Brick Dwellings in Ezi Village / XAUAT. Image © Xiaoming Zhang
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 9 of 31
Red Brick Dwellings in Ezi Village / XAUAT. Image © Xiaoming Zhang
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 25 of 31
Red Brick Dwellings in Ezi Village / XAUAT - floor plan

Shiyuan House / Days in YARD Studio

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 16 of 31
Shiyuan House / Days in YARD Studio. Image © Zoulei
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 17 of 31
Shiyuan House / Days in YARD Studio. Image © Zoulei
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 29 of 31
Shiyuan House / Days in YARD Studio - axo

Residence of Three Generations / MINOR lab

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 20 of 31
Residence of Three Generations / MINOR lab. Image Courtesy of Minor Lab
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 4 of 31
Residence of Three Generations / MINOR lab. Image © Hao Chen
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 26 of 31
Residence of Three Generations / MINOR lab - floor plan

The Flowing Garden House / More Than Arch Studio

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 14 of 31
The Flowing Garden House / More Than Arch Studio (. Image © Chao Zhang
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 15 of 31
The Flowing Garden House / More Than Arch Studio (. Image © Chao Zhang

Mixed House / ARCHSTUDIO

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 12 of 31
Mixed House / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 10 of 31
Mixed House / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 23 of 31
Mixed House / ARCHSTUDIO - axo

Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 18 of 31
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa. Image © Van
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 19 of 31
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa. Image © Van
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 27 of 31
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - floor plan

House over the wall / Chaoffice

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 13 of 31
House over the wall / Chaoffice . Image © Zhi Cheng
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 22 of 31
House over the wall / Chaoffice - axo

Canton House / WAU Design

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 5 of 31
Canton House / WAU Design . Image © Siming Wu
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 21 of 31
Canton House / WAU Design - floor plan

Stone House / Dake Architectural Design

Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 3 of 31
Stone House / Dake Architectural Design. Image Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 7 of 31
Stone House / Dake Architectural Design. Image Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design
Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects - Image 28 of 31
Stone House / Dake Architectural Design - floor plan

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Outdoors and the Built Environment. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Paula Pintos
