Contemporary Yet Traditional Courtyards: Enhancing Living Spaces in 10 Chinese Residential Projects

Save this picture! Mixed House / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin

Courtyards have long been a fundamental aspect of traditional Chinese architecture, serving as central spaces around which domestic life is organized. These spaces play a vital role in creating a harmonious living environment, offering benefits that range from regulating indoor temperatures to enhancing social interactions and fostering a close connection with nature.

+ 26

The Siheyuan, which means "quadrangle," is a common traditional Chinese building typology consisting of a compound of buildings enclosing one or more courtyards. This typology has historically been used in residences, palaces, monasteries, and other structures in both Chinese cities and rural areas. Whether in a refurbishment project or a new build, courtyards remain relevant in Chinese homes today. They have been reinterpreted since ancient times to incorporate gardens and functional exterior areas that also seamlessly integrate the outdoors with the interior.

Additionally, the benefits of courtyard typologies include facilitating the introduction of natural light and ventilation, which is especially valuable in densely populated neighborhoods. This not only significantly enhances the quality of the space but also creates a sense of spatial amplitude and openness.

Below is a selection of ten Chinese projects built in recent years, where courtyards take center stage in the home's composition.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Outdoors and the Built Environment. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.