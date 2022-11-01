Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa

Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa

Save
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa

Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickSlow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardSlow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior PhotographySlow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Interior Photography, Table, Windows+ 42

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses
Beijing, China
  • Architects: nsaaa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  248
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Van
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dasso
  • Lead Architect : Jianling Wang
  • Engineering : BIAD
  • Design Team : Yiming Pan, Changdong Liu, Joanne Lee
  • Client : Beijing Manyi Limited
  • City : Beijing
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Van

Text description provided by the architects. The Yaoziyu Fortness, located in the Yaoziyu Ditch in the north-west of Jiuduhe Town, Huairou District, Beijing, was built in the Ming Dynasty and is still home to 13 families in what was once a military defense site. The bridge yard, a contemporary courtyard-style residential structure, is located in the northeast corner of the fortress and is a completely new courtyard.

Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography
© Van
Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Van

Humanity’s reliance on industrialization has reached an unprecedented level, from its beginnings as a convenience to the people to a point of total dependence, where human hands are gradually being withdrawn from making and perceiving into a numbing tool that only taps on screens and delivers food to the mouth. This is consciously and unconsciously changing the way people see and think of the world. We are always vigilant and suspicious of this.

Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Van
Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Van

Therefore, in this design, we wish to bring people back intentionally. By creating a sense of craftsmanship through the very fundamental construction methods, we wish people to come here to touch, feel and think with their deep hearts. To really feel a building and thus nature.

Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Van
Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography
© Van

As the main material for interior and exterior finishes, brushed stone emerges from the architectural remains of the Yaoziyu Fortress, which was a common exterior material that is now being forgotten. This material, which has survived the ages, is, in our opinion, the perfect choice for reconstructing the history and memory of the site.

Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Van
Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Van

With regard to the window and door system, we had a different idea. Firstly, we have abandoned the more industrialized system of break-bridge aluminum, and have instead adopted a system of square steel keel with bamboo and timber panels as the envelope structure made by workers on site, while considering the openable function as an extension of the 'door' rather than a window, avoiding the cumbersome practice of opening windows on conventional glass and simplifying the toughened double glazing to a single. The purity of the building façade in terms of solidity and transparency is expressed, thus making the specific construction effective and pointing to a combination of function and aesthetics. The handcrafted feel of the building is an undeniable testimony to the creation of a tangible entity.

Save this picture!
Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Concrete
© Van

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
nsaaa
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Slow Courtyard in the Hills / nsaaa" 01 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991440/slow-courtyard-in-the-hills-nsaaa> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Van

一山间慢院：长城下的桥 / 叙事空间建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags