We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Canton House / WAU Design

Canton House / WAU Design

Save this project
Canton House / WAU Design
Save this picture!
courtyard. Image © Siming Wu
courtyard. Image © Siming Wu

roof. Image © Siming WuMing hall. Image © Siming Wufloor slab and wall are visually independent. Image © Siming Wubrick. Image © Siming Wu+ 21

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses
Wuchuan, China
  • Architects: WAU Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Siming Wu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Flexform, Artemide, Hafele, Lodes, Objekto, Bucalu, Dasso 大庄, Velux, 知木
  • Lead Architects : Lishou Wu, Xiangying Zhao
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
self-built house. Image © Siming Wu
self-built house. Image © Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the village of Wuyang Town in western Guangdong. The owners are the parents of the architect. They hope to build a self-built house on the original homestead that can accommodate the parents and two families of brothers while following the rural Feng Shui and customs, it’s a family house with sacrificial function.

Save this picture!
ming hall. Image © Siming Wu
ming hall. Image © Siming Wu
Save this picture!
patio. Image © Siming Wu
patio. Image © Siming Wu

The plan is slightly classically symmetrical， the huge roof covers most of the land. Under it is a semi-indoor "Ming Hall" with sacrificial function, which pays tribute to the " Three-Bay-Two-Corridors " of traditional local houses. The gods and ancestors are worshipped here, The flowing indoor and outdoor spaces build a strict sacrificial system for people, gods, ancestors, and nature.

Save this picture!
Ming hall. Image © Siming Wu
Ming hall. Image © Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Ming hall. Image © Siming Wu
Ming hall. Image © Siming Wu
Save this picture!
floor slab and wall are visually independent. Image © Siming Wu
floor slab and wall are visually independent. Image © Siming Wu

The introversive courtyard and a towering hall, create a mysterious atmosphere of "temple", pointing to the unreachable places. The secular daily living rooms are located on both sides of the "Ming Hall", so as to reflect people's reverence for nature and gods.

Save this picture!
Ming hall. Image © Siming Wu
Ming hall. Image © Siming Wu
Save this picture!
brick. Image © Siming Wu
brick. Image © Siming Wu

The floor slab and the wall are visually independent, creating a sense of horizontal and vertical extension respectively in this introversive architectural space. Through the hidden drainage system, the elevation difference between indoor and outdoor is eliminated, and the same material of indoor and outdoor ground enhances the fluidity of space.

Save this picture!
suite entrance. Image © Siming Wu
suite entrance. Image © Siming Wu
Save this picture!
roof. Image © Siming Wu
roof. Image © Siming Wu

Light and dark, high and low, dry and wet, space is dually treated, so that the temperature difference generates airflow, the whole house has a sense of cool breeze. Under the roof with a strong sense of being wrapped, family members living in a hot and humid climate can experience a rare shade.

Save this picture!
patio. Image © Siming Wu
patio. Image © Siming Wu
Save this picture!
facade. Image © Siming Wu
facade. Image © Siming Wu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
WAU Design
Office

Products

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Canton House / WAU Design" 23 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978804/canton-house-wau-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

courtyard. Image © Siming Wu

父母之家 / WAU建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream