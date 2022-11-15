Submit a Project Advertise
House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Exterior PhotographyHouse of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, BeamHouse of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, HandrailHouse of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - More Images+ 47

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Chaoffice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  283
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Zhi Cheng
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  DongFangGong International Wood Industry Co.,Ltd, Tianjin Yuansheng Wood Industry Co.,Ltd
  • Lead Architect : Zhi Cheng
  • Design Team : Di Wu, Juhao Pan
  • Structure Design : Xuemei Gao
  • Construction : Youjiang Zhang
  • Client : Yaou Liu, Yuan Shen
  • City : Beijing
  • Country : China
House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Exterior Photography
© Zhi Cheng

Text description provided by the architects. During the Second World War, this courtyard was destroyed and subsequently rebuilt by the Japanese invaders and played the role of a temporary wartime prison. The new building was quite special, as a single-sloping roof with lower eaves faced the outside. Although surrounded by natural beauty, the yard was enclosed by high walls and deep shadows, and as the only place which received any light, the circling houses were shrouded in darkness. After the war, the government returned the house to its original owners. The house became a prison, and the prison turned back into a home.

House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Exterior Photography
© Zhi Cheng
House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhi Cheng

After being completely abandoned by the owners for several years, the houses would be rebuilt as vacation homes. However, the existent condition of the site was far different from what was imagined by the clients.

House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Zhi Cheng
House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Zhi Cheng

The most straightforward method in renovating the site was to demolish the existing environment and construct a completely new one, however from another perspective the high wall and roof provided a sense of shelter and security. It would be quite regretful to completely make vanish the unique spatial scene, cutting off the memory of the land. So the design became a “prison break” while maintaining the characteristics of the site.

House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Zhi Cheng

House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Zhi Cheng

We first rebuilt the building which had nearly collapsed, combined its own materials with a new steel structure, and kept the original form, strengthening the building which could still function. On the ground, we added new rooms as connectors to create new orders. Above, three new structures were attached to the roof and on top of the high walls. They are parasitic organisms, titled: “basket”, “suitcase”, and “cabinet”, which provide natural light and fresh air on the ground, as well as a line of sight and activity to the roof. In this way, the courtyard behind the high wall reconnected to nature and surrounding fields.

House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Image 38 of 52
analysis diagram
House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Zhi Cheng
House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Beam
© Zhi Cheng

The space between the corners of the courtyard and the existing buildings is the first to be occupied, and the separate areas on the first floor of the new building become a “coherent whole”. We opened the facade facing the inner yard, with large planes of glass taking the place of brick walls and wooden frames. The design attempts to create a new system buried beneath the high walls. The light that passes through the skylight changes throughout the day and is reflected between the white walls through a succession of places, bringing forth a rich environment of shadows and light.

House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Zhi Cheng
House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Chair
© Zhi Cheng

In this continuously changing space, public spaces are located in the middle. Bedrooms are arranged in quiet corners at the far end, or on the second floor. The corner bedrooms enjoy their own yards. The second-floor bedrooms are set back from the high walls and receive plenty of sunlight and views toward the mountains.

House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam, Windows
© Zhi Cheng
House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Handrail
© Zhi Cheng

The west building is the core site of public spaces. The large dining room has the best view of the courtyard and is well-connected to the rest of the building. The site over the east wall becomes an extension of the building, with an open kitchen under a high window looking over the street. A staircase leads up to the roof. The steel structural ‘basket’ lies on the roof of the original building. The old roof, which has been occupied, expands the limited area of the roof terrace. The slope has been transformed into steps, with a long polished concrete table facing eastward towards the mountains and fertile fields.

House of Mountain Birds / Chaoffice - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Zhi Cheng

