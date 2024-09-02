What is Over-Providing? A Strategy for Resilient Architecture

Save this picture! Kingway Brewery Renovation by URBANUS. Image © Kangyu Hu

Over-providing traditionally implies offering more than is necessary, often carrying a negative connotation due to the potential for excess and waste. However, could there be scenarios within the built environment where over-providing proves advantageous? The question critically examines how overprovisioning might enhance a building's flexibility and adaptability to diverse and evolving conditions.

The underlying assumption of accurately providing what is needed for a building is that stakeholders—including owners, architects, and designers—can accurately predict and cater to a structure's current and future needs. This assumption, however, is challenging to realize, as societal, economic, and cultural shifts frequently occur in unpredictable ways. In this context, over-providing emerges as a counterintuitive yet potentially beneficial strategy. As buildings and structures inevitably transform, those designed with inherent adaptability reduce the need for costly renovations or complete rebuilds.

In an era characterized by rapidly changing societal demands, it is imperative to reconsider how architectural design can accommodate variability and resilience. This inquiry delves into over-providing across four critical aspects of architecture: spatial and architectural elements considerations, code-related items and their limitations, building services components, and thermal performance provisions. Through these lenses, can we explore how targeted over-provisioning can be strategically embedded in building designs, benefiting investors, cities, and end-users?

Over-Providing in Architectural Elements and Physical Space

Over-providing additional floor area is often dismissed as unrealistic and economically unviable. With land cost intrinsically linked to area and a significant component of building expenses, exceeding spatial provisions beyond programmatic requirements is typically considered financially imprudent and inefficient.

However, this perspective shifts when examining the potential of over-providing space regarding verticality. The correlation between floor-to-ceiling height and land cost is less direct, though still influenced by site-specific constraints such as height restrictions and Floor Area Ratio (FAR) limitations. In cases where the maximum FAR has been reached with standard floor heights, but the building height remains below its allowable limit, increasing floor-to-ceiling heights presents a strategic opportunity.

While taller floor-to-ceiling dimensions may increase construction and material costs, they offer substantial long-term benefits. This additional vertical space can accommodate a broader array of programs, including small assembly areas, galleries, lecture halls, and practice rooms, enhancing the building’s adaptability. Moreover, it allows for greater flexibility in integrating various HVAC systems, catering to evolving programmatic requirements or updated health standards, such as increased air exchange rates during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike adjusting for excessive ceiling height with dropped ceilings, retrofitting a structure with insufficient height is complex and costly. Therefore, the initial investment in over-providing vertical space can significantly extend a building's functional lifespan, enabling it to adapt to diverse uses, changing tenancies, or ownership transitions.

Structural span also plays a critical role in the discussion of overprovisioning. Although extended spans generally lead to increased material and engineering costs and, consequently, higher overall construction expenses, their spatial flexibility is invaluable. Greater structural spans enhance the building’s layout's versatility and simplify the integration and modification of building services, such as HVAC or plumbing, by reducing structural constraints. This flexibility allows for the easy addition or removal of partitions as needed, accommodating open and subdivided spaces with minimal disruption. Overprovisioning remains worthwhile for fostering a resilient and adaptable built environment despite the significant costs associated with longer spans, including potential financial losses and increased structural thickness.

Over-Providing in Code-Related Design Elements

As buildings frequently undergo changes in their designated use—such as transitioning from business to commercial occupancy or increasing their occupant capacity—one of the primary challenges encountered is the rigidity of existing code-specific constructions. Key elements affected by these transitions typically include bathroom fixture counts, egress widths, and fire suppression systems. Modifying these components post-construction can be prohibitively costly, as they are deeply integrated with the building’s broader service systems, including drainage pipelines, fireproof assemblies and boundaries, and water supply provisions for fire suppression.

Overprovisioning in areas like water closet fixture counts and egress widths reduces usable floor area, which can significantly deter property owners. However, the long-term flexibility gained from such provisions may outweigh these initial drawbacks, especially when there is slight uncertainty regarding the building's future uses. Increasing water closet fixture counts allows a building to adapt to different occupancy types more readily. Anticipating possible future uses during the initial design phase—such as preparing for various occupancy types with distinct water closet requirements—can ensure that the structure remains versatile. For instance, in New York, mercantile occupancy (retail stores) requires only one water closet per 500 persons, whereas educational uses require one per 100 persons, and business uses require one per 20 persons. Building more versatile structures also translates to lower move-in costs for new tenants, who would not need to invest heavily in renovations or reconstructions to suit their specific occupancy, making these flexible properties more attractive.

Conversely, overprovisioning offers more limited benefits when it comes to fire suppression systems due to the complexities involved in their routing and installation. As existing structures are likely to change partitioning when adapting to new uses, fire suppression systems often need to be reconsidered and reconfigured, making these upgrades an inevitable part of the conversion process. Although sourcing a more robust or advanced fire suppression system may offer marginal benefits in a building's long-term resilience, its impact is comparatively less significant than overprovisioning in other code-related areas.

Over-Providing in the Building Envelope and Services (HVAC / Electricity)

Over-providing building services such as HVAC and electrical supply systems can significantly enhance a structure's adaptability to unforeseen changes. Both internal and external factors shape these systems' performance. Internally, more extensive HVAC and electrical infrastructures can support increased occupancy, improve airflow, and manage unexpected surges in internal heat gain from high-demand equipment like professional-grade rendering workstations or desktop manufacturing tools such as 3D printers. Externally, as climate conditions become increasingly volatile, a more robust and adaptable HVAC system can future-proof a building, enabling it to respond effectively to a broader spectrum of weather conditions and potential shifts in internal usage patterns.

Beyond the system's capacity, the overprovisioning of HVAC zones is another critical consideration. The ability to control multiple zones independently facilitates the adaptation of existing structures to new functions. Enhanced zone control reduces the need for extensive HVAC modifications when reconfiguring building layouts, thereby minimizing the risk of discomfort from uneven temperature distribution. By investing in more granular control over HVAC zones, buildings can respond more effectively to changes in partitioning and layout, enhancing both comfort and operational efficiency.

Integrating HVAC systems and building envelope performance is fundamental to creating a resilient and adaptable structure. Overprovisioning efforts may be approached as part of a holistic system, where enhancements in HVAC are paired with a building envelope that exceeds code minimums, offering superior insulation against exterior temperature fluctuations. Although better insulation may not always result in better thermal performance depending on the building’s location, this synergy not only future-proofs the building, enabling it to accommodate diverse uses but also plays a crucial role in promoting human wellness. Systems that work in tandem with an optimized building envelope do more than enhance resilience—they prioritize occupant comfort. The over-provisioning of HVAC and building envelope systems presents a dual advantage: immediate improvements in building performance and comfort coupled with long-term adaptability and efficiency.

Furthermore, leading organizations have recognized the strategic importance of overprovisioning in sustainability, as reflected in global green-building certifications that advocate for structures to be more sustainable and conducive to occupant well-being. These sustainability frameworks increasingly motivate owners and investors to prioritize sustainable building ratings as key metrics in evaluating building investments, particularly as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings become pivotal in corporate assessments. By incorporating overprovisioning into architectural design, these tangible benefits can be monetized, aligning economic interests with sustainability goals and enhancing the overall value proposition of the building.

Visualizing the Benefits of Over-Providing

When discussing over-providing, a crucial question is where and how the initial standard of “appropriate” provision is determined. Even in building regulations, minimum requirements often do not represent the optimal standard to follow; instead, they serve as a baseline that should ideally be exceeded. The challenge in promoting overprovision as a viable design principle lies in the ability to visualize and communicate its value. Drawing lessons from green building certification systems and ESG ratings, we must explore methods to effectively illustrate the benefits of overprovisioning in building design, particularly in fostering adaptability for the future. How can we present these benefits in a way that resonates with investors and property owners, demonstrating the long-term value of such an approach?

In an era marked by public health crises and economic volatility, continuing the discourse on overprovisioning across its various dimensions is more important than ever. Understanding how these strategies can contribute to adaptable and resilient structures is critical as we build a more sustainable and durable future. Buildings, after all, are enduring entities; their ability to evolve and remain relevant depends on the foresight embedded in their design.