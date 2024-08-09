More than a Classroom: The Multifunctionality of Educational Spaces in Global South Communities

Save this picture! Laboratorio Tecnologia Y Ambiente, Mencoriari / Semillas. Image © Eleazar Cuadros

Educational infrastructure is key to any community. The better the quality of these spaces, the better the learning experience for those who use them. However, these facilities often serve a much broader purpose than just education. In Global South communities, in countries like Peru or Vietnam, where a significant portion of the population lives in rural areas far from urban centers, there are few educational spaces and a lack of places where the entire community—not just the students—can come together.

The social, community, and collective role

Educational infrastructure thus becomes much more than just a simple school. They are versatile and multifunctional spaces that have significant social implications in these communities, impacting not only the learning of students but also the cohesion and development of the entire community. It provides a meeting and collaboration space for all its members. Thus, schools and classrooms, both inside and outside school hours, become community centers, spaces for collective meetings, adult learning venues, cultural centers, laboratories, housing, workshops, and more.

The sense of belonging through construction and materials

An essential aspect of these buildings is the construction process. The conception of these schools begins well before the actual work starts. The process begins with a preliminary study alongside the community that will be the end users, a thorough assessment of the site, available resources (both financial and local materials), the people who will build it, and the fundamental needs of the community. In this sense, the construction itself adds significant value: as a collective and participatory process involving the community, everyone involved gains knowledge about the trade, the use of materials, and teamwork. This not only benefits the personal development of each individual but also imparts a strong sense of belonging to the community.

By being involved in the construction, many community members acquire concepts and knowledge about vernacular architecture, adding value to the project. Additionally, using local materials and resources not only reduces construction costs but also gives the project an image with which its users strongly identify.

We enhance materials just as they are—exposed brick, exposed concrete, reeds, bamboo, and wood. This represents significant savings while still valuing the building. The honesty of the material in its natural state helps the community feel more connected to the school and dignified by the local construction methods." — excerpt from the description provided by the authors of Escuela Inicial 140.

Flexibility of spaces and furniture

After defining the community’s primary needs, the design of spaces comes into play, where flexibility and variety in their functions are key. This means creating spaces without a fixed use, but rather open floor plans with multiple organizational possibilities. Another important aspect is the implementation of custom-made furniture capable of providing solutions for different situations. Elements such as benches that also serve as tables, stairs that double as desks, foldable windows, and blinds that become support surfaces, movable panels, and classrooms that can serve as student areas by day and workshops for adults at other times.

The building was also conceived as a large piece of furniture that encourages gathering and interaction. Its walls fold to create benches and niches both inside and outside, and its floor is raised thirty centimeters above the natural ground, transforming its entire perimeter into a large public seating area." — excerpt from the description provided by the authors of Aula Ambiental, Taller Síntesis

The multifunctionality of educational spaces in Global South communities goes beyond formal teaching. These spaces become the heart of the community, fostering not only learning but also social integration and community development. Below, we present a selection of classrooms and schools that exemplify this reality.

