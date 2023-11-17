Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Tanzania
  5. Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA)

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA)

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA)

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA)

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Elementary & Middle School
Arusha, Tanzania
  • Drawings: Josefa Reinberg
  • City: Arusha
  • Country: Tanzania
Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Exterior Photography
© Sebastián Silva Zunza
Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Image 12 of 18
Isometric

Text description provided by the architects. Mbalamwezi School is the result of several years of collaboration with the NGO Kutembea, following our victory in an architecture competition in January 2018. While the original project underwent some modifications, it retained its core concept.

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastián Silva Zunza
Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Image 15 of 18
Elevations

Due to the high demand for the first educational center managed by the NGO, the construction of this new center was proposed a few kilometers south of Arusha in a rapidly expanding neighborhood, addressing the need for educational and childcare facilities in the area.

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastián Silva Zunza
Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Image 16 of 18
Elevations

Three pavilions with different functions are proposed, encompassing a central courtyard. The first pavilion is oriented to shield users from the prevailing, constant wind from the southeast. It houses the dining area, kitchen, storage rooms, and a shop selling products made in the kitchen and garden produce, providing an additional source of income. 

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Sebastián Silva Zunza
Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Image 13 of 18
Floor Plan

The second pavilion, as the main facade, faces the street and contains administrative offices, children's dormitories, bathrooms, and rooms for staff and volunteers. The latter face the garden, creating a space separate from the daily activities of the children. 

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Column
© Sebastián Silva Zunza
Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Image 14 of 18
Planta de techo

The third pavilion houses three classrooms, an open space, and bathrooms, enclosing the central meeting plaza and defining the garden area, separating the different uses of the site.

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sebastián Silva Zunza

In 2018, when we began construction, we conducted a survey of materials and construction methods in the area with the local builder Asantely. We chose two types of bricks produced locally. The main walls were built with pressed bricks, finished with colored tint, while the interior facades were constructed with exposed bricks, both produced less than 1 km from the site.

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sebastián Silva Zunza

The roof structure is metallic, with a truss system that protects the classrooms and the wide 1.6-meter exterior corridor. The roofing material is pre-painted zinc-coated sheets. The roofs collect rainwater in a 100,000-liter cylindrical tank for garden irrigation and other purposes. The school is also powered by 80% solar energy.

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Interior Photography
© Sebastián Silva Zunza

The school was built over 3-4 years with the participation of local workers, NGO collaborators, and volunteers from around the world. Currently, the school is fully occupied, and plans are underway to expand it with 14 additional classrooms and new facilities.

Mbalamwezi School / Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA) - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Sebastián Silva Zunza

Project location

Address:Arusha, Tanzania

Sebastián Silva Zunga Arquitecto (SSZA)
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolTanzania

