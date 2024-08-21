Designing the School of the Future: Multifunctional Spaces for Dynamic Learning

Save this picture! Hongling Experimental Primary School / O-office Architects. North courtyard with the outdoor auditorium below. Imagem © Chao Zhang

The 21st century has dramatically transformed school architecture, driven by new educational philosophies, technological progress, and social values emphasizing sustainability and inclusion. This change goes beyond mere aesthetics, deeply reshaping how physical spaces contribute to education. Traditional narrow hallways and rows of desks have been replaced by dynamic, flexible spaces that are well-integrated with their surroundings and the community. These modern designs prioritize versatility and multifunctionality.

Traditional school buildings typically featured standardized classrooms and hallways used only for moving between spaces. They had few shared areas and offered limited opportunities for interaction among students and staff. In contrast, modern school spaces are multifunctional and often interconnected, both internally and with the outside environment. They feature vibrant colors and materials that reflect the identity of the institution and its students. Hallways become gathering places, bleachers are used for dance rehearsals, and walls serve as projectors. Labels and rigid designations are no longer welcome.

Moving away from traditional, rigid structures towards adaptable spaces acknowledges that effective learning does not always happen in a conventional environment. Multifunctionality goes beyond simply using movable furniture; it involves creating spaces that can change in terms of acoustics, color, lighting, and materials, while also considering interactivity and technology. In this way, the school becomes a tool that teachers can adjust to meet the demands of ever-evolving education.

Several studies support the importance of adaptability in school spaces. The global report "Future of the Classroom" by Google for Education, which analyzes educational data worldwide, highlights the trend towards flexible spaces. The report shows that in the United States, classrooms with hybrid designs outperformed 91% of traditional schools in reading and math tests.

In practice, the Casa Fundamental Kindergarten in Brazil exemplifies this approach by offering flexible spaces that adapt to changing teaching needs throughout the year. Classrooms can be combined into a large area that supports different layouts. Similarly, the Hongling Experimental Primary School in China enhances flexibility with its drum-shaped design. This shape allows for greater adaptability compared to traditional rectangular classrooms. The curved, rhythmic design of the learning units and the rounded edge of the courtyard create a dynamic outdoor space for children.

The multifunctionality of school spaces is also crucial when addressing technology in an environment of constant change and innovation. The new generation of students has grown up in a world dominated by intuitive devices and instant information. They seek collaborative learning, advanced technology, sustainable buildings, and dynamic environments that align with their evolving interests. For instance, the shift from computer labs to laptops and portable devices has transformed teaching and classroom design, requiring schools to provide greater power and connectivity. This evolution challenges architects and educators to quickly anticipate and meet the new needs of students.

The Jätkäsaari Comprehensive School in Finland, known for its innovative education, has flexible spaces with few fixed elements, designed to adapt to future needs. This approach provides an inspiring learning environment and evolves alongside its users. The aim is to create multifunctional areas that encourage children to learn and collaborate while being adaptable to future changes and innovations.

A truly flexible and adaptable school must meet the needs of students, teachers, and administrators, and to effectively respond to future changes and challenges, it should also serve the surrounding community. In this regard, Colombia, which has also made strides in school infrastructure—albeit from a different perspective than Finland—champions the democratization of education through quality architecture in underserved areas. Notably, the Educational Institute La Samaria stands out with its hybrid spaces designed to serve both students and the local community. The school's first floor includes the library, a multipurpose hall, an internet room, laboratories, and art rooms, all with independent access and logistics to facilitate community weekend use. This approach enhances the school's public role, making it a vital community asset integrated into the neighborhood.

These examples represent just a few of the many school environments that embrace a holistic understanding of education, highlighting the critical role of architecture in the learning experience. Multifunctional spaces are crucial for navigating an uncertain and ever-evolving future, equipping schools to address various challenges and meet the needs of students, teachers, and communities both now and in the years to come.

