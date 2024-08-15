The Repositioning of Office Buildings: Creating Amenity-Rich Experiences in the Post-Pandemic U.S.

Save this picture! 10, 30, 55 Hudson Yards / KPF. Image © KPF+Connie Zhou via Archdaily

The office building typology emerged from the need to unite thousands of people within a relatively strict working environment. In major cities, these structures clustered into Central Business Districts (CBDs), which became dedicated neighborhoods accommodating commerce and businesses. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted this model, leading to the rise of remote and hybrid work. Now, nearly four years later, occupancy rates in these urban centers remain lower than pre-pandemic levels, signaling a long-term shift in the work environment. To address this challenge, developers have been increasingly looking into “repositioning” their projects, seeking to redefine their image by adapting them to contemporary demands. This typology considers the surrounding urban fabric, aiming to expand the building’s use beyond its original purpose and attract people back to the CBDs.

The goal is to reinforce a highly active, neighborhood-scale experience and create private-public adjacencies that could expand the site’s activity level throughout the day or week, instead of just office hours. In response, many office owners have been undertaking major renovations as competition for tenants has intensified due to remote work. They have been consciously changing the paradigm of office towers to create spaces that allow social encounters, the development of new skills, and host local amenities such as libraries, nurseries, and other community services.

In this context, the ground floor or podium is a crucial element, being the part of the building that directly interacts with the neighborhood. it serves as the platform that links the site to the street interface, creating a connection that helps blur the lines between a space for business and a place for positive social interaction. The dynamics created within these podiums allow for a diversification of uses that benefit both tenants and community members. Spaces oriented towards health and wellness services, as well as multi-purpose venues that reflect and support the local history, tend to resonate well with customers.

According to Gensler’s 2022 U.S. Workplace Survey, 83% of surveyed employees reported that they would be more willing to return to the office if it were to offer a diverse mix of amenity-rich experiences. This shift in employee preference highlights the growing importance of creating work environments that go beyond traditional office setups. Younger generations, in particular, show a clear preference for hospitality-infused environments, which blend the comfort and services of hospitality venues with the functionality of office spaces.

The rise of these ideas makes sense under the lens of the Covid-19 pandemic. A period that required many people to combine what were once distinct first, second, and third spaces (home, work, and social interaction, respectively) into one: the home. This shift may be one reason why the traditional office space seems to be increasingly taking on the role of a 'Third space’, offering more than just a place to work. As a result, cafés offering gallery space, sculpture exhibitions, local shops, and environments that host various cultural events are becoming more sought after. These program elements can enhance local engagement and well-being beyond shopping, contributing to a more vibrant economy and community.

Some architecture firms have already gained a presence in this project category. Namely Gensler with a major overhaul of the Willis Tower Podium in Chicago. The project involved carefully studying the tower’s existing spaces to create what they call a “true Chicago-born environment”. The podium’s envelope was transformed from an opaque granite façade into glass, connecting the interior with the exterior. The designers made sure to mix up the uses as well, offering a diverse experience: lounge spaces for mingling and co-working, public art displays, retail, dining, shopping, and green urban space inside Chicago’s loop.

In New York City, Snøhetta repositioned the exterior public spaces of 550 Madison. The development team was trying to refashion the iconic tower as a "coworking-esque, multi-employer office complex that would offer an environment that makes people want to go to work". To achieve this, they implemented a publicly owned private space that hosts a park under a glass canopy. The park offers sitting spaces and a corporate playground that caters to both tenants and New Yorkers in general.

Also in New York City, REX worked on the repositioning of Five Manhattan West. In this case, the entire building façade received a revamp, implementing a fully glazed façade to maximize daylight. REX also mixed the uses at the building’s podium by including retail space along with a two-story elevated breezeway. The latter lies at the same height as the High Line and Manhattan West’s Central Plaza to accommodate possible links in the future.

However, it seems that the trend is not limited to existing buildings. New developments such as the Hudson Yards are being conceived with this urban fabric connection in mind. In this case, the designers from KPF expressed that they were aiming to “create connections in a part of the city that was a void in the urban fabric”. They also attempted to craft a building that integrated the public realm at the lower levels while simultaneously becoming a symbol of the New York skyline.

As the workplace paradigm continues to evolve after COVID-19 and the hybrid working model gains prominence, the emphasis on repositioning projects reflects changing times. It highlights a growing recognition of the need to adapt existing structures to meet contemporary demands, fostering environments that support a diverse range of activities and enhance overall well-being. As we look to the future, the evolution of this trend might be something we should keep an eye on, as it could play a crucial role in addressing the changing needs of future workers and their cities