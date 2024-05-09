Enriching The Netherlands' Cultural Landscape: MVRDV Designs Mixed-Use Tribune in Strijp-S

MVRDV has unveiled its design for a new mixed-use building in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. Situated in the heart of the vibrant Strijp-S district, the design was created in collaboration with the Trudo housing association. Titled “The Tribune,” the architecture boasts a stepped tribune-like structure, offering residents and visitors access and views onto the public square below.

Originally built as a component of the Philips electronics company’s factory complex, Strijp-S has transformed since Philips’ departure in the 1990s into the center of Eindhoven’s culture. Now a hub of activities, it hosts Dutch Design Week and a mix of creative businesses and residents living in renovated factories and contemporary high-rises surrounding the area.

Reflecting the area’s industrial past, The Tribune climbs eight stories then falls to a low two stories at Ketelhuislein, blending in with the surrounding greenery. The two-story design alongside the plaza of the Ketelhuisplien forms a mediating element between the open space and the Tribune’s high rise. It boasts a timber facade, adding warmth and echoes the activations exhibited during Dutch Design Week, such as 2019’s famous Biobasecamp.

Without a doubt, Strijp-S is a neighborhood with extraordinary charisma. With our design we aim to capture and contribute to the emergent energy of this place, creating a new building that fits seamlessly in its place while lifting the atmosphere of Strijp-S to the next level. The many features that promote a dynamic and tight-knit residential community in the building are a big part of that. --MVRDV founding partner Winy Maas.

In an effort to embrace sustainability, The Tribune’s steps are generously planted with greenery, with a number of trees and long planters that serve as railings. The Tribune also boasts expansive private green terraces that feature biodiversity and mitigate water runoff. These oases offer private spaces for residents and communal gathering spots, interconnected by staircases, fostering a sense of community. Extending toward Leidingstraat, the design features a pier that doubles as a public lookout, enhancing connectivity and safety.

Internally, the building hosts commercial spaces on the lower two stories that can be used as retail stores, restaurants, cafes, or offices. Above, the apartments are accessed with wide internal hallways boasting natural daylight. In fact, the design creates a sense of gathering within hallways, serving as community spaces and fostering neighborly relationships, like a small street.

In other similar news, MVRDV has recently revealed a large-scale residential complex in Qianhai Bay, Shenzen. Similarly, the Netherlands-based studio has just begun construction on the LXK Office and Residential Campus in Berlin. Finally, MVRDV has just released a new design study exploring how co-living can help shape the future of housing.