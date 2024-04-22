Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space

Faced with the various ways of inhabiting that characterize contemporary societies and their adaptability to future uses in architecture, lofts represent an opportunity to design spaces ranging from storage areas to living, study, leisure, or even resting spaces, both for their residents and potential visitors. Depending on their scales, sizes, and proportions, these elevated spaces allow for the optimization of interior environments in apartments that, in some cases, lack sufficient square footage to perform these types of functions at ground level and have a certain height to accommodate them.

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 2 of 18Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 3 of 18Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 4 of 18Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 5 of 18Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - More Images+ 13

While there isn't a singular way to arrange a mezzanine in relation to another space, it's essential to establish a connection between both environments, considering both the support of its weight and the activities to be carried out. The use of movable, fixed, or integrated staircases in various types of furniture facilitates access to these elevated spaces and serves as a common tool in defining such intermediate spaces.

Through the use of lightweight wooden or metal structures and the employment of opaque or translucent enclosures to provide greater privacy and/or intimacy, the loft is often conceived as an additional horizontal plane that, by increasing its usable surface area, brings flexibility, versatility, and functionality to contemporary living.

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 14 of 18
Solaris Apartment / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado. Image © Gabriel Asdrúbal

In this way, numerous architecture professionals aim to consider not only the surface area of apartments but rather the entirety of their free volume in the effort to transform the ways of inhabiting in their proposals and, in turn, fulfill other functions, as seen in Penthouse H by Langarita Navarro Arquitectos in Madrid. Here, the loft is proposed as a solution capable of simultaneously resolving structure and climate control, minimizing visual impact.

Following is a selection of 10 apartment interiors in Spain that offer varied proposals for their mezzanines, optimizing living space.

Ciel/ gon architects

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Year: 2023

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 8 of 18
Ciel/ gon architects. Image © Imagen Subliminal
Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 9 of 18
Section. Ciel/ gon architects. Image

Apartamento 43 / cli·ma arquitectura

  • Location: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
  • Year: 2022

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 6 of 18
Apartamento 43 / cli·ma arquitectura. Image Cortesía de cli·ma arquitectura
Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 7 of 18
Section. Apartamento 43 / cli·ma arquitectura. Image

Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Year: 2022

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 16 of 18
Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab. Image
Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 17 of 18
Floor plans. Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab. Image

Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 18 of 18
Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © DEL RIO BANI

Refurbishment of an attic in Montjuic / Octave Petit + Marc Mazeres

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Year: 2020

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 12 of 18
Refurbishment of an attic in Montjuic / Octave Petit + Marc Mazeres. Image © Milena Villalba
Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 13 of 18
Section. Refurbishment of an attic in Montjuic / Octave Petit + Marc Mazeres. Image

Transformation of Offices Into Four Apartments / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

  • Location: Santiago de Compostela, Spain
  • Year: 2020

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 5 of 18
Transformation of Offices Into Four Apartments / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

Cabinet Studio Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Year: 2018

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 10 of 18
Reforma Mueble Estudio Vivienda / Anna & Eugeni Bach. Image Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 11 of 18
Sections. Cabinet Studio Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach. Image

Solaris Apartment / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Year: 2018

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 2 of 18
Solaris Apartment / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado. Image © Gabriel Asdrúbal
Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 15 of 18
Sections. Solaris Apartment / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado. Image

Ático en Sant Gervasi / Isabel López Vilalta + Asociados

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Year: 2017

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 4 of 18
Ático en Sant Gervasi / Isabel López Vilalta + Asociados. Image © Salva López

Penthouse H / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Year: 2017

Lofts in Spain: 10 Apartments Making the Most of Vertical Space - Image 3 of 18
Penthouse H / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos. Image © Imagen Subliminal

