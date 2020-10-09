Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Cabinet Studio Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Cabinet Studio Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Anna & Eugeni Bach
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  77
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Lead Architects:Anna & Eugeni Bach
  • Collaborators:Mario Sousa
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the adaptation of a small corner flat in the Eixample district of Barcelona to be used as a study for the next 15 years, and as a "retirement" apartment thereafter.

Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach

Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach

To achieve this flexibility, the proposal concentrates all of the services in a single area, as though part of a hutch, which crosses the main rooms following the 45º logic of a corner flat.

Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach

This space houses the kitchen and the bathroom, as well as a loft that will function as a storage when the space is a study, and as a mezzanine/bedroom for the future grandchildren when they come to visit.

Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach

The rest of the house is left practically intact. The floors, ceilings and moldings that were kept in good condition are recovered to establish a careful contrast with the area of the services: a contrast that combines the two directions united in a corner flat, as well as the two uses the house will have in the future.

Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Proposal Housing Plan
Proposal Housing Plan
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach
Cortesía de Eugeni Bach

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Carrer de València, Barcelona, Spain

Anna & Eugeni Bach
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentSpain
Cite: "Cabinet Studio Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach" [Reforma Mueble Estudio Vivienda / Anna & Eugeni Bach] 09 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949119/cabinet-studio-apartment-refurbishment-anna-and-eugeni-bach> ISSN 0719-8884

