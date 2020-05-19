World
  Duque de Alba Apartment Renovation / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado

Duque de Alba Apartment Renovation / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado

Duque de Alba Apartment Renovation / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado

© Gabriel Asdrúbal

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartment Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gabriel Asdrúbal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Irsap, Roca, Años Luz, Brillas Agustí, Cerámicas Vives, Cocinas Contemporáneas, Ebanistería Gabilondo, Floter, Mosaista, Presto, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Camila Kuncar, Ignacio Aguado
  • Engineering: Ignacio Aguado
  • Collaborators: Luis Quintano, Ebanistería Gabilondo, Cocinas Contemporáneas
  • Constructores: Brillas Agustí
© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal

Text description provided by the architects. This work presented us with a great challenge: the renovation of an apartment in very poor condition, located in a building from the 1860s which has since been adapted for mixed uses (residential and educational), on Calle Duque de Alba, in the center of Madrid.

© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal

For two years we worked closely with our clients, a family of 5, with whom we aimed to renovate this run-down space. Our main objective was to preserve its heritage and, at the same time, achieve a comfortable, fresh, light-filled interior with a balanced distribution of common and private spaces, allowing intimate moments and family gatherings in a pleasant and comfortable environment.

 

© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal
Plan
Plan
© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal

The inhabitants of the house, an Italian-Spanish family who loves cooking, had a mission for us: the kitchen should be the most important space, the "cuore" of the house. The mission was to design a space that was integrated into both the living room and dining room but, at the same time, separated through a permeable barrier that allowed it to be visually connected to the rest of the house from the inside.

© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal

For this reason, we envisioned the kitchen as a cube of industrial iron and glass partitions with openings on 3 of its sides. The interior revolves around a central marble and wood table, restored from the furniture that its former owners left behind in the house.

© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal
Sections
Sections
© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal

The rooms of the house are distributed by wings: in the east wing is the main room and en-suite bathroom, far from the other rooms. The three children's rooms, the shared bathroom, and a laundry area are in the west wing. Both wings are separated by the common spaces: living room, dining room, and kitchen. The height of the house allowed us to free up an intermediate space, a small loft to watch movies, read or accommodate guests.

© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal

We honoured the heritage of the place by restoring and integrating pieces such as window sills, fireplaces, and doors. Through delicate work, we removed the layers of enamel paint from the doors until they showed their beautiful, original oak wood, we did the same with the doors and bronze handles on the doors. The fireplaces were cleaned and subjected to a treatment based on waxes and varnishes to allow them to shine, but at the same time leaving their small cracks in plain sight, to reflect on the passage of time.

© Gabriel Asdrúbal
© Gabriel Asdrúbal

Project location

Address: Madrid, Spain

Camila Kuncar
Ignacio Aguado
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "Duque de Alba Apartment Renovation / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado" [Renovación departamento Duque de Alba / Camila Kuncar + Ignacio Aguado] 19 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939600/duque-de-alba-apartment-renovation-camila-kuncar-plus-ignacio-aguado/> ISSN 0719-8884

