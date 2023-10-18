Multi-Purpose Design: Hybrid Spaces for a Sustainable Future

Save this picture! House in Kashiwa / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop. Image Courtesy of Naoomi Kurozumi Architectural Photographic Office

Similar to a chameleon that changes color to blend in with its environment, architecture must constantly evolve and adapt to changing demands. A few decades ago, homes used to be associated solely with private life and rest, while workspaces were exclusively designed for just that: work. It was common for each use to be separated into its own room, making enclosed, rigid spaces the standard norm for architects to follow. That is, of course, until new living and working patterns blurred these boundaries to respond to contemporary trends.

Demographic expansion, the break-up of the nuclear family, tight budgets, and longer life expectancy have translated into smaller, more crowded spaces with several programmatic needs [1]. And with the COVID-19 pandemic strengthening remote work and relegating many to spending most of their time indoors, the quality of these spaces has become even more relevant to physical and mental well-being [2].

So, how have spaces reinvented themselves to meet current societal trends? It ultimately comes down to adaptable, flexible and multi-purpose architecture. Instead of designing spaces for specific functions, more and more architects are creating environments that can serve a wide range of uses. This explains, for instance, the popular open kitchen concept or the rise of modular design, both initiatives that enable a hybrid lifestyle. Accommodating change, it is common for modern homes to have a bedroom that doubles as a home office, a bathroom that also works as a laundry area, or a kitchen that simultaneously serves as a dining room. This way, unlike conventional housing –whose stiff configuration tends to restrict these spatial possibilities–, hybrid buildings are able to integrate a variety of complex functions related to work and hobbies.

Transformative, multi-purpose, and evolving: housing is adapting to occupants, not the other way around. As if playing with building blocks, we tailor the rooms to suit our needs, seeking maximum modularity for the space. – Saint-Gobain

Regarding office spaces, architects have faced an important challenge: creating environments that enhance productivity and collaboration, but that are also designed for a new reality. At the beginning of the pandemic, this was more about creating a safe environment with limited human contact to minimize infections. Today, the tendency has evolved into rethinking the entire landscape of workplaces, leaving behind the traditional model to integrate areas destined for collaboration, leisure and relaxation through adaptable configurations.

“Interior design is enabling workspaces to evolve,” says Virginie Lasalle, lecturer in interior design at the University of Montréal Design School. “Now more hybrid, they need to be designed to meet their users’ specific needs.” After all, as more people work from home and prefer hybrid jobs, it is imperative for employers to provide appealing conditions by fostering comfort, flexibility, and interaction within one space.

Flexibility is synonymous with sustainability and well-being

For a building to be sustainable, its architects and designers have to consider its long-term impact. In fact, this is a major part of programs like LEED, an ecology-oriented building certification system that considers, among other factors, long-term commitment as a standard when certifying buildings [3]. Usability factors into this long-term impact, as a multi-use space will be more sustainable over time because it can easily change and adapt to new needs. Moreover, by concentrating multiple functions related to everyday life –as is the case of this student housing project–, multi-purpose environments require less commute and travel, which is always good for reducing carbon emissions.

So what makes a sustainable building? Simply put, it’s one that has minimal environmental impact while simultaneously meeting its occupants’ various needs. – Sustainability project area, University of Queensland [4].

At the same time, one of the biggest benefits of hybrid, adaptable architecture is the reduced need for new construction. Buildings that are unable to suit changing needs face the risk of being demolished in the long run, which often results in tremendous amounts of waste, pollution and carbon emissions [5]. On the contrary, hybrid designs that accommodate different requirements fit into the concept of adaptive reuse, which refers to spaces that can be reused for a purpose other than the one for which they were originally built. As architect Carl Elegante once said, “The most sustainable building is the one that is already built". And, according to Planet Ark, one of Australia's most respected environmental organizations, "Buildings designed for reuse reduce emissions by 88%" [6].

A sustainable building is not one that must last forever, but one that can easily adapt to change. – Peter Graham, Environment Design Guide, Royal Institute of Australian Architects [7].

Similarly, as suggested by the European Observation Network for Territorial Development and Cohesion (ESPON), "Reusing spaces and buildings can be seen as an effective way to reduce urban sprawl and its environmental impacts and to keep neighborhoods occupied and vital" [8]. Hybrid buildings, therefore, tend to go hand in hand with sustainability, which is critical in the midst of an ongoing climate crisis. But beyond environmental impact, adaptable architecture is also tied to human well-being. Homes and workspaces that host various functions enhance flexible lifestyles, facilitate human interaction, empower users and encourage a wide range of activities.

How can spaces respond to a hybrid lifestyle?

Hybrid environments can certainly pave the way to a more sustainable and healthier built environment. But to do so, certain criteria must be met. To maximize well-being, for example, it is crucial to prioritize natural light; not only does it contribute to more appealing spaces, but it has also been proven to improve circadian rhythms, sleep patterns, productivity and overall physical and psychological health [9]. Incorporating innovations like Saint-Gobain's ECLAZ® glass solution is a good way to optimize daylight access in interiors [10] while keeping high levels of insulation and, if needed (for large area windows), adapting solar incomes for summer overheating. Indoor comfort indeed has to be managed in a holistic way, especially in such hybrid spaces.

In addition, besides having an open and flexible framework, multi-purpose buildings must incorporate design elements that enable easy adaptation while maintaining quality, durability, and safety. Saint-Gobain's PRIVA-LITE®, for instance, is an intelligent glass that can instantly switch from a translucent to a transparent state with one click, maintaining high light levels while visually separating open spaces [11]. This flexibility is especially suitable for workspaces, healthcare facilities or other settings that have to continuously (and safely) respond to different needs, as it enables users either to maintain a sense of privacy or to promote collaboration in a seemingly open space.

On a similar note, Placo® Modulo adapts to new needs and ways of working, consisting of light, mobile or fixed partitions that allow users to create, rearrange or separate space in various configurations. The panels have sober finishes and can play with color and transparency, giving way to a sense of openness or privacy when necessary [12].

To help architects design hybrid spaces that enhance sustainability and well-being, below we present a selection of interiors that are capable of serving multiple functions. All of these incorporate Saint-Gobain solutions, from insulation to innovative glazing systems.

What used to be an old warehouse is now a modern, adaptable co-working office. Using curtains as partitions, the space responds to changing needs, whether it be to enhance collaboration or privacy.

This post-pandemic corporate space integrates multiple programs in one open space, ranging from a coffee station and meeting rooms, to vegetated zones and comfortable sitting areas.

Located on a small site, the student housing project had to concentrate different uses in a minimum floor area. To do so, a series of semi-private living spaces are organized vertically around a flexible common area that allows students to carry out various everyday activities.

Just like many contemporary interiors, these townhouses leave the traditional enclosed housing model behind, generating open, spacious living areas that can integrate more than one function.

Considering that we spend 90% of our time indoors, architects are responsible for creating spaces that foster human and environmental well-being. In that sense, hybrid spaces have become more relevant than ever, becoming the new norm in a rapidly changing world –one with varying needs and complexities.

