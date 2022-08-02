Open Kitchens: Elements that Enhance Interaction and Flexibility

Flexibility within a space emerges as an architectural concept that follows society’s transformations. As the American architect Frank Lloyd Wright said, “Architecture is life, or at least as it was lived in the world yesterday, as it is lived today or ever will be lived.” In that sense, changing a kitchen’s layout goes further than its aesthetic adjustments; it reflects the way people are living. Opening the traditional closed kitchen creates a more flexible space in which different activities share a visual connection without structural barriers.

The withdrawal of kitchen walls allows for increased interaction within areas and gives way to fluidity throughout the space. The design of an open kitchen involves using specific types of products - each with their own material, style and use - that adapt to a home’s dimensions and needs. In this article, we provide a selection of products which can be found in Architonic’s ‘Kitchen’ category.

Kitchen Islands as Organizing Elements

Whether for narrow, wide, long, or short spaces, a strategy to differentiate spaces while promoting communication is to use fitted and island kitchens as an organizing system. Along with their capacity to conceive unobtrusive connections between the kitchen and the living space, these come in diverse materials, shapes, and colors. Designing kitchen islands opens up a world of possibilities for designers and future users. To explore different options, below we present a series of notable examples from Architonic's 'Islands Kitchens' and ‘Fitted Kitchens’ sections.

Independent Kitchen Islands

Besides their function within a kitchen, islands are characterized for being multipurpose elements. The cubic island with an integrated bar acquires an elegant language with a matte velvet lacquer that helps to soften boundaries.

Kitchen Islands with Attached Shelves

Along with the island, an open layout can differentiate spaces with the addition of a mocha brown panel shelf that aims to create a harmonic transition between the kitchen and the living area.

The Island as the Kitchen Itself

A subtle division of space may also be found in the kitchen island itself. A block with a saffron yellow horizontal bar creates a place in which guests can share the experience of cooking while being in the living area. Hiding devices like the extractor behind tall units, the layout divides the room while allowing an unobstructed view.

Free-Form Kitchen Island

Islands can play with different shapes and materials according to the users’ style and preferences. This luminous L-shaped metal island provides new ways of managing the open space.

Freedom of Elements in Space

Dissolving the traditional boundaries between the kitchen and living spaces, the following design allows the free organization of elements. Solitary elements can move deliberately throughout the layout, testing the boundary between previously fragmented areas.

Linear Kitchen Units for Narrow Spaces

Within the possibilities of how open layouts are organized, kitchens can be arranged around fitted furniture that follows the perimeter wall. This strategy offers an option for narrow spaces or designs that want to privilege the central circulation of the room.

Kitchen Equipment as Frames in the Wall

With distinguished metal fitted units, the kitchen’s elegant style creates a flexible space for different activities.

Freeing Up Space

The prestigious slabs of one-hundred-year-old oak contiguous to the perimeter wall enhance the living space and kitchen activities, creating a common area.

Combining Elements and Materials

With subtle and pure geometric lines, the following bespoke kitchen system combines materials to identify the elements of the kitchen. The design also integrates a dining table adjacent to the wall furniture.

Whole Use of the Wall

Available in a variety of sizes, with integrated handles and countertops of various thicknesses, this option offers a new way to organize kitchen components which adjust to the wall and provide space for flexible activities.

Extension of the Wall

With an island that follows the extension of the wall, an open scheme may combine existing structures with furniture to act as a slight division – as well as a connection – of two or more spaces.

Hidden Kitchen

For smaller rooms or offices, a different option appears behind colorful retractable doors. Known for its compact functionality, the kitchenette creates a new setting that combines two spaces.

Mix and Match: Make Your Own Layout

In addition to the available designs, the Architonic Kitchen Systems catalog also displays modular furniture to create your own layout. Combining these products can be a strategy to develop an open kitchen that manages to connect the adjacent areas.

Island Module

Combi Module

High Module

