  3. Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection

According to the climatic conditions of each region and its implantation environment, exterior enclosures play a fundamental role in providing the necessary climatization and ventilation conditions to make indoor spaces habitable and comfortable. While there are various bioclimatic strategies and designs that can be applied to achieve energy efficiency, the determination of materiality, the choice of hardware, and the definition of opening and closing technologies contribute to the performance of facades, providing functionality and a high degree of adaptability to contemporary uses, among other factors.

Sliding windows, folding doors, overhead gates, and many other types of exterior enclosures characterize the facades of homes seeking to meet the needs of their inhabitants, sometimes facing limited space dimensions, peak sun exposure, and more. The use of wood, whether in modular and lightweight structures, interior cladding, furniture, or room dividers, has been increasingly implemented in contemporary Spanish architecture, as well as taking on various configurations in Mexico and other countries.

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 4 of 14
Housing in Garralda / Nazareth Gutierrez Franco + Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos. Image © Alberto Amores

Beyond the numerous ongoing questions about whether using wood is sustainable or not, many architecture professionals continue to explore its possibilities for innovation and development. In a path where the future of construction materials emerges as one of the most relevant global themes, the use of mobile enclosures presents several design intentions. Among them, the blurring of boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces provides continuity, enables a connection with nature, and fosters the bond between inhabitants and the landscape, as can be observed in some homes in Peru.

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 2 of 14
Gallery House / Tallerdarquitectura. Image © Pere de Prada

Indeed, the Gallery House, located in Gerona, Spain, adapts to the conditions and relationships between the interior and exterior through folding wooden shutters that filter the light. Thus, thanks to the filter provided by the shutters and the glass, it achieves good thermal performance, resulting in a highly energy-efficient space with very low demands and reduced environmental impact. On the other hand, in the GT House by Diàfan Arquitectura, they have sought to encourage interaction between the interior and exterior by proposing a series of mobile panels that serve as solar protection while providing privacy. As their authors maintain, they achieve "being inside while being outside, so that you don't cross a line when moving from indoors to outdoors."

Below are a series of houses in Spain that use sliding, folding, or hinged panels as exterior enclosures. These mobile panels help protect the interior spaces from solar radiation while allowing ventilation by either filtering or not filtering natural light.

Housing in Garralda / Nazareth Gutierrez Franco + Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 5 of 14
Housing in Garralda / Nazareth Gutierrez Franco + Rodrigo Nuñez Arquitectos. Image © Alberto Amores

Passive and Bioclimatic Single-Family Homes in Santiago de la Ribera / Ecoproyecta

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 13 of 14
Passive and Bioclimatic Single-Family Homes in Santiago de la Ribera / Ecoproyecta. Image © David Frutos

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 14 of 14
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura. Image © DEL RIO BANI

Two Houses at Vidrà / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 11 of 14
Two Houses at Vidrà / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Flajszer

Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 10 of 14
Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura. Image © Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Puigpunyent Eco-Passive House / Miquel Lacomba Architects

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 9 of 14
Puigpunyent Eco-Passive House / Miquel Lacomba Architects. Image © Mauricio Fuertes

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 12 of 14
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

House in Hills of Madrid / Slow Studio

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 6 of 14
House in Hills of Madrid / Slow Studio. Image © Salva López

Gallery House / Tallerdarquitectura

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 3 of 14
Gallery House / Tallerdarquitectura. Image © Pere de Prada

GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 8 of 14
GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura. Image © Interior Mallorca

Ca l’Amo House / Marià Castelló Martínez

Houses in Spain: Mobile Wooden Enclosures for Sun Protection - Image 7 of 14
Vivienda Ca l’Amo / Marià Castelló Martínez. Image Cortesía de Marià Castelló Martínez

  • Find more houses in Spain that use wood in their construction by clicking here.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Building Envelope, proudly presented by Vitrocsa, the original minimalist windows since 1992.

Vitrocsa designed the original minimalist window systems, a unique range of solutions, dedicated to the frameless window boasting the narrowest sightline barriers in the world: Manufactured in line with the renowned Swiss Made tradition for 30 years, Vitrocsa’s systems “are the product of unrivaled expertise and a constant quest for innovation, enabling us to meet the most ambitious architectural visions.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

