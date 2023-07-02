Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadePIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsPIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamPIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, ChairPIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Girona, Spain
  • Architects: PMMT Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  292
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DEL RIO BANI
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aparici, Ceràmica Ferres, DINAK, EMILIANA DESIGN STUDIO, Kettal, LA ESCANDELLA, Marset, Roca, SAFE INSULATION, Steico
  • Lead Architects: Patricio Martínez, Maximià Torruella, Luis Gotor, Joana Cornudella
  • Team Director: Joana Cornudella
  • Work Direction: Patricio Martínez, Maximià Torruella
  • Execution Director: Albert Pladevall
  • Construction: TALL FUSTA
  • Carpentry: LUQUE FUSTERS
  • Stairs: PORTES PERE AGUILAR
  • Lampwork: LEGIR LAMPISTERIA I ELECTRICITAT
  • City: Girona
  • Country: Spain
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© DEL RIO BANI

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Baix Empordà, the PIN8 HOUSE design is based on the urban and heritage requirements of the town where it belongs. Its design combines the characteristics of the environment and the needs of its inhabitants, which are manifested in the materials, construction system, flexibility of use, distribution, and integration between the exterior and interior spaces. 

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© DEL RIO BANI
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Image 18 of 21
Plan - Site
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© DEL RIO BANI

This standalone house, with a rectangular floor plan and two floors, seeks maximum permeability through large openings, double-height spaces, and landscaped patios. These openings, which are on the ground floor, are directly connected to the garden, while the double-height spaces provide views of the sky and of the exterior from different perspectives and heights. 

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam, Windows
© DEL RIO BANI
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Image 19 of 21
Plans
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Chair
© DEL RIO BANI

Also, the three patios on the first floor meet the façade regulations and provide natural lighting and vegetation to the built volume.

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© DEL RIO BANI
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Image 20 of 21
Elevations
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© DEL RIO BANI

The combination of these three strategies -openings, double-heights, and patios- is not only expressed in connections to the outside from all the rooms of the house but also in the good bioclimatic behavior of the construction. Thermal comfort is guaranteed with well-oriented openings that maximize solar incidence in winter and cross ventilation due to the chimney effect, avoiding thermal stratification of the air in summer. 

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, Deck
© DEL RIO BANI
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Image 21 of 21
Elevations
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© DEL RIO BANI

The main uses of the house happen on the ground floor, leaving the upper floor for the occupation of a guest room with a bathroom, and for the landscaped patios and mezzanines that open to the double-height rooms. The location and arrangement of the stairs and mezzanines that connect both floors allow the house to be expanded in the future, providing functional flexibility in case the family grows. 

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© DEL RIO BANI
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© DEL RIO BANI

The main rooms such as the bedrooms, studio, laundry room, bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, and living room are located on the ground floor, the main space the one that combines the uses of the living room, dining room, and kitchen in a double-height space, completely open to the garden and one of the upper patios. On this floor, the connection with the garden is direct through large sliding windows that free the corners of the rooms when they are open, which are protected from solar radiation by mobile wooden panels located on the outside of the enclosure.

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© DEL RIO BANI
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© DEL RIO BANI

The permeability of the ground floor and the opaquer envelope on the upper floor are achieved with a perimeter structure made up of metal pillars on which a CLT cross-laminated wood structure rests. The structure, which is seen from the inside of the house, evokes the image of a large, inverted boat or the ribcage of the whale from the Pinocchio story, which gives the name to this house. The wooden structure, along with other construction elements and furniture in the house come from local manufacturers and workshops, being able to call the PIN8 HOUSE a pre-industrialized and 0Km construction.

PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathroom, Beam, Sink
© DEL RIO BANI
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© DEL RIO BANI

