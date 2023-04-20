Submit a Project Advertise
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeGuillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Table, ChairGuillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeGuillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, ChairGuillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Montuïri, Spain
  • Architects : Irene Pérez y Jaume Mayol
  • Structural Calculation : Sergi Altarriba
  • Collaborators : Toni Ramis, Tomeu Mateu y Giovani Fenoglio
  • Promoter : Guillem Nicolau y Cati Font
  • Quantity Surveyor : José Luís Mateos
  • City : Montuïri
  • Country : Spain
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 20 of 31
Floor Plan
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. Pay the most attention to the environment. “Som on som” (We are where we are), wrote Perejaume in Paraules Locals, with a devilish play on the verb “be”.”

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 21 of 31
Isometric
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Exterior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Our first concern was to find the right position for the building and the space it freed up. Adjust the balance between the house and the courtyard. To understand that they complement each other -one is not the residual space left over by the other, nor vice versa- and that occupied space and open space engage in a mutual feedback dynamic. Reformulate the courtyard with a traditional typology. Discover the open-ended courtyard as a transformation of the normal central courtyard. Include a courtyard/lane as a variation that serves each and every room in the house.

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 22 of 31
Floor Plan
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The allotment is the last plot in a sequence with similar dimensions -roughly 20m deep with a 10m frontage- and proportions, all with party walls and laid out with the buildings set on the south side facing the avenue and the courtyards facing north. These patios are thus shaded and damp, with no direct sunlight for most of the year.

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 23 of 31
Floor Plan
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Luis Diaz Diaz

This is a corner plot, which we use to our advantage. The house is necessarily set on the edges of the plot, with no possible setbacks. For this reason, it does not follow the usual model, laid out along the short direction of the plot to generate some space in front and at the rear. Instead, it is set in the longest direction of the plot, on the side street. This frees up a courtyard/lane between the new house and the wall shared with the neighbor.

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 24 of 31
Elevation
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 25 of 31
Section
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Lighting, Brick, Beam
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The house is thus elongated, with the rooms placed one after the other in a classic enfilade. This strategy provides each space with cross-ventilation between the street and the patio, and each room is directly related to the patio, making use of a piece of it.

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
Cortesía de TEd’A arquitectes
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 26 of 31
Elevation
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 27 of 31
Section
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The room structure and the bearer structure are coincident. Each room is bounded by four load-bearing walls. These walls are made of pressed concrete blocks, a common, economical material. All the rooms are modulated by the block dimensions (20x20x40cm), in both the plan and section. The blocks and the beams that form the horizontal structure are left exposed. The lintels are also exposed and each electrical component is positioned carefully. The outer wall, with rests on a plinth and is duly linked to the inner layer, is made out of 20 and 15-cm thick sandstone (the local stone that defines the island’s built landscape). A heavy façade, with high inertia. This is again an energy and climate strategy.

Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography
Cortesía de TEd’A arquitectes
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 28 of 31
Section
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Image 29 of 31
Section
Guillem and Cati’s Home / TEd’A arquitectes - Interior Photography, Brick, Column
Cortesía de TEd’A arquitectes

