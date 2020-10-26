GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura

+ 22

Houses • Colonia de San Pedro, Spain Architects: Diàfan Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1646 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Interior Mallorca

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Technal Cocina Wellhome M.Riera , Cypecad Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Guida Oliver

Engineering: Tomeu Salas Brunet (Diàfan enginyeria)

City: Colonia de San Pedro

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Casa GT, an experiment of infusing outdoor living with the comforts of indoor accommodation.

The volume originates from the superposition of two boxes. A white box on the ground floor and a wooden box over it.

2 cubes. 2 materials. 2 levels.

Materials and space simplicity, neutral tones. Always in harmony with the warmth of the wood. The wood will change, it will get old like the people who will inhabit the house.

The main space of the house consists of a living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is considered a piece of furniture, a pure black volume formed by a line of high furniture and a volume in the center. A wooden bar that gives the right warmth, delicately placed right on the island.

Searching for protection from the sun or preserving intimacy, the space can be closed with mobile panels, inspired by Japaneese “Shoji” sliding doors.

In addition, the sliding carpentry hides inside the walls and when opened it gives you the feeling of being in a porch.

Only the key pieces are used for the furniture. Few pieces, which enhance the beauty of the architectural volume.

Being inside while outside. No borders, allowing you to truly enjoy the best of both worlds. The pavement reinforces this idea of continuity between spaces, and it is the same in every room and in the outside garden.

In the garden, a sheet of water perfectly integrated with the continuous gray pavement, brings freshness to the outside.