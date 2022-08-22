Submit a Project Advertise
World
Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura

Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura

Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsKnot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, ConcreteKnot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows, Facade, BeamKnot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation
Olot, Spain
Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Text description provided by the architects. When a plot of land only has the tiresome task of resolving the duality of the alignments of an urban framework, the only thing missing is that a house has to be built on top of it! Yes, this was the order: "Hold my beer...".

Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Between two streets that start together only to later diverge in distance and height, swallowing up the remains of a small half-collapsed house between dividing walls, we have to build a house for a new family. The regulations are open: we choose to create a knot to connect the complexity of elements, streets, and forms that converge in this dense part of the urban fabric.

Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Image 18 of 18
Plans
Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

The double road alignment to be followed makes it possible to break up the rigid volumetry of a building between the dividing walls into two parts: the garden and the house. And the difference in height between the two streets that confront each other allows for the neat leaning of one volume against the other, while the road access is arranged underneath the house.

Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Shelving, Facade, Beam, Windows, Column
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

The sculptural forcefulness of the concrete takes over this battlefield: a materiality of permanence for a transitional space. Contradictory? Necessary? Or, simply, an addiction like any other.

Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Arnau estudi d'arquitectura
Office

WoodConcrete

Cite: "Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura" [Casa nudo / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura] 22 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987525/knot-house-arnau-estudi-darquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

