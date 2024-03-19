Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America

Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America

Save
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America

What is symmetry in architecture? Why is it used to design spaces? What advantages and disadvantages does it present compared to other projection tools such as rotation, translation, and/or repetition? Contemporary architecture evolves day by day by implementing different strategies to create habitable spaces where people can carry out their daily activities, meet their needs, and more. Considering symmetry as a possible means of organization, distribution, and movement in the plane, architecture expresses and communicates largely through graphic means (floor plans, volumes, photographs, etc.) in a relationship that seeks coexistence, in most cases, of spaces, proportions, and scales in harmony.

Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 2 of 32Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 3 of 32Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 4 of 32Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 5 of 32Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - More Images+ 27

Although there are various conceptions of architectural symmetry, Vitruvius defines it as 'the harmonious bond of each part of the building with respect to the overall figure of the work,' while Viollet Le Duc maintains that "symmetry today means, in the language of architects, not a balance or harmonious relationship of the parts with the whole, but a similarity of opposite parts, the exact reproduction on the left of an axis, of what is on the right."

On the other hand, the Royal Spanish Academy defines symmetry as 'exact correspondence in the regular arrangement of the parts or points of a body or figure in relation to a center, an axis, or a plane.' Understanding that it is capable of involving multiple fields such as geometry, drawing, arts, biology, chemistry, or mathematics beyond architecture, one can observe the scope of balance between different parts and, above all, perfection in proportions. This can be seen, for example, in the construction of temples and monumental works like the Mayan pyramids or ancient Egyptian structures.

Related Article

Between Architecture and Landscape: Contemporary Collective Housing in Latin America

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 29 of 32
Housing Complex Corazón de Tierra / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Across Latin America, contemporary collective housing adopts diverse configurations to explore new ways of living that enhance the quality of life, comfort, and spatial experience indoors and outdoors. Emphasizing a stronger connection between interior and exterior environments, prioritizing natural lighting and ventilation, and incorporating ample green spaces are common objectives pursued by architects throughout the region. Below is a curated selection of 15 contemporary projects from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. These projects employ symmetry as a key design tool, resulting in a variety of homes with distinct characteristics, forms, and dimensions, ranging from duplexes and triplexes to simpler typologies, among other possibilities.

Argentina

Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparda Arquitectos

  • Location: Rosario, Argentina
  • Year: 2023

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 11 of 32
Edificio Gabbro Refinería / Ambrosioni Balparda Arquitectos. Image © Guillermo Semino, Sebastian Centanni
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 12 of 32
Edificio Gabbro Refinería / Ambrosioni Balparda Arquitectos. Second floor plan. Image

Arrive Nuñez Apartments / Israel & Teper Arquitectos

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2022

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 10 of 32
Arrive Nuñez Apartments / Israel & Teper Arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 9 of 32
Arrive Nuñez Apartments / Israel & Teper Arquitectos. Third floor plan. Image

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2022

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 13 of 32
2X3 triplex in Urca / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Dominguez
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 14 of 32
2X3 triplex in Urca / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura. Floor Plan - Upper. Image

CBO 758 Building / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos

  • Location: Ituzaingó, Argentina
  • Year: 2021

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 15 of 32
CBO 758 Building / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos. Image © Bruto Studio
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 16 of 32
CBO 758 Building / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos. Floor plan - Type. Image

Quesada 3155 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn

  • Location: Coghlan, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 17 of 32
Quesada 3155 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn. Image © Albano García
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 18 of 32
Quesada 3155 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn. Floors 2 and 3. Image

Brazil

Huma Itaim Building / UNA Arquitetos

  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil
  • Year: 2021

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 19 of 32
Huma Itaim Building / UNA Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 20 of 32
Huma Itaim Building / UNA Arquitetos. Floor plan. Image

Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil
  • Year: 2020

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 4 of 32
Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 8 of 32
Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Floor plan - Type. Image

Carmelo560 Building / OYTO Arquitetura, Planejamento e Construção

  • Location: Fragata, Brazil
  • Year: 2020

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 21 of 32
CARMELO560 Building / OYTO Arquitetura, Planejamento e Construção. Image © Rafael Schimidt
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 22 of 32
CARMELO560 Building / OYTO Arquitetura, Planejamento e Construção. Site plan. Image

Chile

JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA

  • Location: Providencia, Chile
  • Year: 2022

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 23 of 32
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA. Image © Nicolás Saieh
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 24 of 32
JS449 Apartment Building/ Duque Motta & AA + FIA. Floor plans. Image

Mexico

XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo

  • Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Year: 2023

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 25 of 32
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo. Image © Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 26 of 32
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo. Floor plan. Image

Bai-Ha Residential Complex / PPAA

  • Location: Tulum, Mexico
  • Year: 2021

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 3 of 32
Bai-Ha Residential Complex / PPAA. Image © Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 7 of 32
Bai-Ha Residential Complex / PPAA. Ground floor. Image

Edificio Domus Peepem 8.1 / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + WEWI Studio + JC Arquitectura

  • Location: Cancun, Mexico
  • Year: 2021

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 27 of 32
Edificio Domus Peepem 8.1 / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + WEWI Studio + JC Arquitectura. Image © Cesar Béjar, Oscar Hernández, Fabián Martínez
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 28 of 32
Edificio Domus Peepem 8.1 / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + WEWI Studio + JC Arquitectura. Image

Housing Complex Corazón de Tierra / P11 Arquitectos

  • Location: Chablekal, Mexico
  • Year: 2021

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 2 of 32
Housing Complex Corazón de Tierra / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 30 of 32
Housing Complex Corazón de Tierra / P11 Arquitectos. Image

Carrizal Housing / PPAA

  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Year: 2020

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 5 of 32
Carrizal Housing / PPAA. Image © Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 6 of 32
Carrizal Housing / PPAA. Image

NIU Coliving / CRAFT Arquitectos

  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Year: 2020

Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 31 of 32
NIU Coliving / CRAFT Arquitectos. Image © Carlos Figueroa
Save this picture!
Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America - Image 32 of 32
NIU Coliving / CRAFT Arquitectos. Floor plan - Type. Image

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America" [Simetría en la arquitectura: 15 viviendas colectivas contemporáneas en Latinoamérica] 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014536/symmetry-in-architecture-15-contemporary-collective-housing-units-in-latin-america> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags