Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America

What is symmetry in architecture? Why is it used to design spaces? What advantages and disadvantages does it present compared to other projection tools such as rotation, translation, and/or repetition? Contemporary architecture evolves day by day by implementing different strategies to create habitable spaces where people can carry out their daily activities, meet their needs, and more. Considering symmetry as a possible means of organization, distribution, and movement in the plane, architecture expresses and communicates largely through graphic means (floor plans, volumes, photographs, etc.) in a relationship that seeks coexistence, in most cases, of spaces, proportions, and scales in harmony.
Although there are various conceptions of architectural symmetry, Vitruvius defines it as 'the harmonious bond of each part of the building with respect to the overall figure of the work,' while Viollet Le Duc maintains that "symmetry today means, in the language of architects, not a balance or harmonious relationship of the parts with the whole, but a similarity of opposite parts, the exact reproduction on the left of an axis, of what is on the right."
On the other hand, the Royal Spanish Academy defines symmetry as 'exact correspondence in the regular arrangement of the parts or points of a body or figure in relation to a center, an axis, or a plane.' Understanding that it is capable of involving multiple fields such as geometry, drawing, arts, biology, chemistry, or mathematics beyond architecture, one can observe the scope of balance between different parts and, above all, perfection in proportions. This can be seen, for example, in the construction of temples and monumental works like the Mayan pyramids or ancient Egyptian structures.
Across Latin America, contemporary collective housing adopts diverse configurations to explore new ways of living that enhance the quality of life, comfort, and spatial experience indoors and outdoors. Emphasizing a stronger connection between interior and exterior environments, prioritizing natural lighting and ventilation, and incorporating ample green spaces are common objectives pursued by architects throughout the region. Below is a curated selection of 15 contemporary projects from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. These projects employ symmetry as a key design tool, resulting in a variety of homes with distinct characteristics, forms, and dimensions, ranging from duplexes and triplexes to simpler typologies, among other possibilities.
Argentina
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparda Arquitectos
- Location: Rosario, Argentina
- Year: 2023
Arrive Nuñez Apartments / Israel & Teper Arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2022
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura
- Location: Córdoba, Argentina
- Year: 2022
CBO 758 Building / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos
- Location: Ituzaingó, Argentina
- Year: 2021
Quesada 3155 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn
- Location: Coghlan, Argentina
- Year: 2020
Brazil
Huma Itaim Building / UNA Arquitetos
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Year: 2021
Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Year: 2020
Carmelo560 Building / OYTO Arquitetura, Planejamento e Construção
- Location: Fragata, Brazil
- Year: 2020
Chile
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA
- Location: Providencia, Chile
- Year: 2022
Mexico
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Year: 2023
Bai-Ha Residential Complex / PPAA
- Location: Tulum, Mexico
- Year: 2021
Edificio Domus Peepem 8.1 / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + WEWI Studio + JC Arquitectura
- Location: Cancun, Mexico
- Year: 2021
Housing Complex Corazón de Tierra / P11 Arquitectos
- Location: Chablekal, Mexico
- Year: 2021
Carrizal Housing / PPAA
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Year: 2020
NIU Coliving / CRAFT Arquitectos
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Year: 2020