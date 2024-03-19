Symmetry in Architecture: 15 Contemporary Collective Housing Units in Latin America

Save this picture! XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo. Image © Cesar Bejar

What is symmetry in architecture? Why is it used to design spaces? What advantages and disadvantages does it present compared to other projection tools such as rotation, translation, and/or repetition? Contemporary architecture evolves day by day by implementing different strategies to create habitable spaces where people can carry out their daily activities, meet their needs, and more. Considering symmetry as a possible means of organization, distribution, and movement in the plane, architecture expresses and communicates largely through graphic means (floor plans, volumes, photographs, etc.) in a relationship that seeks coexistence, in most cases, of spaces, proportions, and scales in harmony.

+ 27

Although there are various conceptions of architectural symmetry, Vitruvius defines it as 'the harmonious bond of each part of the building with respect to the overall figure of the work,' while Viollet Le Duc maintains that "symmetry today means, in the language of architects, not a balance or harmonious relationship of the parts with the whole, but a similarity of opposite parts, the exact reproduction on the left of an axis, of what is on the right."

On the other hand, the Royal Spanish Academy defines symmetry as 'exact correspondence in the regular arrangement of the parts or points of a body or figure in relation to a center, an axis, or a plane.' Understanding that it is capable of involving multiple fields such as geometry, drawing, arts, biology, chemistry, or mathematics beyond architecture, one can observe the scope of balance between different parts and, above all, perfection in proportions. This can be seen, for example, in the construction of temples and monumental works like the Mayan pyramids or ancient Egyptian structures.

Related Article Between Architecture and Landscape: Contemporary Collective Housing in Latin America

Across Latin America, contemporary collective housing adopts diverse configurations to explore new ways of living that enhance the quality of life, comfort, and spatial experience indoors and outdoors. Emphasizing a stronger connection between interior and exterior environments, prioritizing natural lighting and ventilation, and incorporating ample green spaces are common objectives pursued by architects throughout the region. Below is a curated selection of 15 contemporary projects from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. These projects employ symmetry as a key design tool, resulting in a variety of homes with distinct characteristics, forms, and dimensions, ranging from duplexes and triplexes to simpler typologies, among other possibilities.

Argentina

Location: Rosario, Argentina

Rosario, Argentina Year: 2023

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2022

Location: Córdoba, Argentina

Córdoba, Argentina Year: 2022

Location: Ituzaingó, Argentina

Ituzaingó, Argentina Year: 2021

Location: Coghlan, Argentina

Coghlan, Argentina Year: 2020

Brazil

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Year: 2021

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Year: 2020

Location: Fragata, Brazil

Fragata, Brazil Year: 2020

Chile

Location: Providencia, Chile

Providencia, Chile Year: 2022

Mexico

Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Year: 2023

Location: Tulum, Mexico

Tulum, Mexico Year: 2021

Location: Cancun, Mexico

Cancun, Mexico Year: 2021

Location: Chablekal, Mexico

Chablekal, Mexico Year: 2021

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Year: 2020