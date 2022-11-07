Submit a Project Advertise
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Steel2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 29

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3229 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Andrés Dominguez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  JOHNSON ACERO, ACINDAR, Aluar, Bará Cemento, Bukara, Egger, Peirano, Tello SRL, Vasser, ferrum
  • Lead Architects : M. Clara Amoedo Fiore, Agustina Calamari
  • Construction Management : Centeno Centeno Ingeniería + CHOZA. Espacio de Arquitectura
  • Collaborators : Pilar Flores, Gonzalez Pablo Santos, Josefina Ciocca
  • Structural Project : Edgar Morán
  • Builder : Adrián Calderón Construcciones
  • Landscaping : Hilda Moratello
  • Equipment : Conbell
  • Aluminum : Henisa SA
  • Smithy : Mariano Vergara
  • Microcements : Lilian Suarez
  • Coatings : Leonardo Coronel
  • Program : Conjunto de viviendas
  • City : Córdoba
  • Country : Argentina
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés Dominguez

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the result of changes within a family that renews itself, from which the idea of recycling the existing family properties is born. The intervention seeks to adapt the existing leisure spaces to new living dynamics and needs.

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Andrés Dominguez
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Andrés Dominguez

A dense program on a narrow north-south lot that used to be a soccer field, two paired three-level houses - triplex - are developed both vertically and horizontally, directing the program towards the backyard reformulating the typical model of Argentinian casa de medio patio (half patio house), where the void of the patios is the main articulator of all the interior spaces.

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Andrés Dominguez
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Image 24 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Image 27 of 29
Ground floor plan axo
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Andrés Dominguez

The two houses are located in a residential neighborhood near the Suquía river in Cordoba, where an existing studio house that adjoins the triplexes accompanies the new blocks and completes the set of buildings in a functional and visual way.

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Andrés Dominguez
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Andrés Dominguez

The first level is articulated along three patios and condenses daily leisure activities: a living room, kitchen & dining room, and a service spot in the back. A front access parking patio, an intermediate green patio that serves as a vertical connection for the two high-rise chorizo ​​houses, and a back patio that combines vegetation and resting space.

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Andrés Dominguez
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Dominguez
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Image 25 of 29
Plan - 1st floor
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Image 28 of 29
First floor plan axo
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Andrés Dominguez
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Dominguez

The first floor is the most private level including two en-suite bedrooms that finish off the north and south facades, cushioned by circulation along the middle patio and a working desk corner that enables the new post-pandemic ways of life.

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Steel
© Andrés Dominguez
2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Andrés Dominguez

The third and last level hosts a morphologically disruptive structure covered by sheet metal that reinforces horizontal discontinuity while vertically unifying the triple-height houses. This aesthetics contrasts with the brick blocks that dialogue with the adjoining loft up to a second level. 

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Deck, Beam, Handrail
© Andrés Dominguez

One studio and the two triplexes close the complex. A complex that reveals itself as continuous and discontinuous at the same time.

2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Garden
© Andrés Dominguez

Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura
Office

Cite: "2x3 Triplex in URCA / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura" [2X3 triplex en Urca / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura] 07 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

