Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos

Project Management: Emiliano Ambrosioni, Felipe Balparda

Joinery And Metal Works: Moreno Carmet S.R.L

Contractor: Qatar

City: Rosario

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The Gabbro Refinery building is located in a growing neighborhood in the city of Rosario. This residential building consists of a ground floor and 3 floors, which are connected by an elevator and an open staircase.

The volumetric and rigid structure flows and harmonizes with the vegetation, coexisting and creating a friendly link between the filled and empty spaces it produces.

The locking of volumes not only allows for unique situations within the facade but also facilitates the elimination of columns (as a traditional structural element). The choice of main material used in this work is exposed concrete. This choice is based on the search for noble aging of the building over time.

Finally, the structure is designed in reverse to traditional logic, where the larger volumes and weights are arranged from top to bottom. The volumetry tries to disintegrate, reaching the ground floor in order to achieve more friendly contact with pedestrians.