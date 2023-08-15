Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos

Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos

Save
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos

Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeGabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeGabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsGabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamGabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Rosario, Argentina
  • Project Management: Emiliano Ambrosioni, Felipe Balparda
  • Joinery And Metal Works: Moreno Carmet S.R.L
  • Contractor: Qatar
  • City: Rosario
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Guillermo Semino, Sebastìan Centanni

Text description provided by the architects. The Gabbro Refinery building is located in a growing neighborhood in the city of Rosario. This residential building consists of a ground floor and 3 floors, which are connected by an elevator and an open staircase.

Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Guillermo Semino, Sebastìan Centanni
Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Concrete
© Guillermo Semino, Sebastìan Centanni

The volumetric and rigid structure flows and harmonizes with the vegetation, coexisting and creating a friendly link between the filled and empty spaces it produces. 

Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Guillermo Semino, Sebastìan Centanni
Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Guillermo Semino, Sebastìan Centanni
Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Image 20 of 21
Cross section

The locking of volumes not only allows for unique situations within the facade but also facilitates the elimination of columns (as a traditional structural element). The choice of main material used in this work is exposed concrete. This choice is based on the search for noble aging of the building over time. 

Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Guillermo Semino, Sebastìan Centanni
Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Guillermo Semino, Sebastìan Centanni
Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Image 16 of 21
First floor plan

Finally, the structure is designed in reverse to traditional logic, where the larger volumes and weights are arranged from top to bottom. The volumetry tries to disintegrate, reaching the ground floor in order to achieve more friendly contact with pedestrians.

Save this picture!
Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Guillermo Semino, Sebastìan Centanni

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "Gabbro Refinería Apartment Building / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos" [Edificio Gabbro Refinería / Ambrosioni Balparada Arquitectos] 15 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005451/gabbro-refineria-apartment-building-ambrosioni-balparada-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags