Arrive Nuñez Apartments / Israel & Teper Arquitectos

Arquitectos Responsables: Leandro Israel, Pablo Teper

Diseño De Paisaje: Estudio Bulla

Ingeniería: Estudio Berdichevsky

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Arrive Nuñez is a building designed to revalue the arrival to each unit, prioritize the common spaces through landscape design, and make the arrival itself a concept. Although the project predates the pandemic, all the units were designed as houses within a complex, where expansions and relationships with open spaces are the protagonists.

The volume and construction capacity of the then R2b1 zoning were optimized for a typical half-block lot, taking advantage of the difference between volume and buildable area, which allowed for working with double heights. The building is divided into two volumes, with circulation areas in between, resulting in access bridges on each side that overlook the interior landscape.

The building is accessed through a large semi-covered ground floor, where the circulations are delimited by flower beds that guide to the staircase and the elevator. In the basement, there are parking spaces and a multipurpose space concerning two English courtyards that continue the landscape and give the multipurpose room the sensation of being on a ground floor.

The apartments in the building are distributed in 4 different typologies: At the front, there are four duplex units, designed as a reinterpretation of the typical "chorizo" house in Buenos Aires, where all the programmatic functions are poured into the expansion itself. In this case, the expansion serves as the entrance hall and integrates completely with the living-dining area, creating a continuous and hierarchical surface due to the double height that is evident on the facade.

In the rear volume on the ground floor and first floor, there are duplex units with their garden and pool that take advantage of the backyard of the lot. On the second floor, there are four-room units with expansions that have their grill. On the upper floors of the rear, there are triplex units with an inverted program where the social spaces and entrance are located on the fourth floor, from which you can go downstairs to the bedrooms or go up to the expansion and the private pool on the terrace.

As a finishing touch, there is a communal pool on the front terrace with a lawn and a solarium, both surrounded by flower beds with vegetation. The structure and the units, designed from the cross sections, often invert slabs and beams to create situations of spatial continuity in expansions with flat ceilings without beams.

The language of the building is resolved with a limited palette of noble materials. Concrete is the protagonist, combined with floor-to-ceiling windows of large dimensions to create direct interior-exterior relationships and once again ensure that the public spaces of each unit pour into the landscapes or their expansions.