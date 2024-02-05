Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Chile
  5. JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA

JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA

Save
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA
Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh

JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Exterior Photography, WindowsJS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Exterior PhotographyJS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamJS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Interior Photography, ChairJS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Providencia, Chile
  • Architects: Duque Motta & AA, FIA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3344
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolás Saieh
  • Lead Architect: Miguel Cohen
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment consisted of the development of an apartment building for sale in a predominantly residential area of the commune of Providencia. To increase density, the regulations allow for an isolated volume of up to 12 floors without allowing housing on the first floor.

Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh

As the central axis of the proposal, the project seeks to connect with the tradition of modern medium-density housing, which had a splendid development in the commune of Providencia since the mid-20th century. Firstly, regarding public space, gives the strip of the front garden to the street and defines a transparent and open entrance hall, integrating itself into the city. In terms of height, an effort is made to use only 8 of the 12 floors allowed by the regulation.

Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolás Saieh
Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Image 22 of 25
Floor plan
Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh

To achieve the required constructability, the operation is to cantilever the building 2.5 meters above the first floor, maximizing the occupation of the upper floors and freeing up ground floor space. The last two floors are set back to not exceed the level of the neighboring properties. The previous operations allow for a transparent and lightweight building on the first floor with a volume up to the 6th floor, which is then set back in a volume, clad in wood, reducing the perception of its height. The building's floor plan, very close to a square, is divided into four quadrants, four corner apartments with double orientation, and two small elevator lobbies connected by the staircase that occupies the center of the floor, allowing for only 2 apartments per elevator. With this configuration, which allows for apartments with a lot of perimeter, another of the spatial qualities that characterized the apartments in Providencia in the 1960s and 1970s is sought-rescued, living-dining spaces that are arranged parallel to the facade, and allow for a large front of natural light and views.

Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Nicolás Saieh

Another important point is the definition of a terrace integrated into the volume, with a proportion of space that allows for active use, extending the front of the living-dining area and connecting to the lobbies, bringing them natural light. Structurally, to achieve the cantilever of the volume from the second floor, a perimeter beam was incorporated that is taken perpendicularly by flag walls that descend to the lower floors and configure the four quadrants. 

Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh

In terms of facade, the building proposes a setback base on the first floor, a body of 5 levels in which the horizontals are accentuated, with a continuous parapet beam, and a set back strip concerning the beam that approaches the idea of a continuous window combining windows and some wooden planes; to finish with a set back wooden body in two levels to which the corners are cut to accentuate the body of 5 floors and the perception of setback, reducing its volumetric weight. This cut in the corners is curved, giving a certain grace and fluidity to the silhouette of the building against the sky. 

Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nicolás Saieh

The materiality of the building seeks to highlight the three strata of the volume; on the first floor, its transparency is highlighted with glass enclosures; the intermediate floors accentuate the horizontality of the perimeter beam, with a royal yellow handrail, and between these, a continuous solution of windows and planes clad in heat-treated wood is set back, contrasting its natural color with the concrete beams painted graphite. The last two setback levels are clad in the same wood to accentuate the differentiation concerning the volume confined by the beams but tie in with the continuous solution located in the background on the lower floors.

Save this picture!
JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Nicolás Saieh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Josué Smith Solar 449, 7510174 Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Duque Motta & AA
Office
FIA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsChile
Cite: "JS449 Apartment Building / Duque Motta & AA + FIA" [Edificio JS449 / Duque Motta & AA + FIA] 05 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012976/js449-apartment-building-duque-motta-and-aa-plus-fia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags