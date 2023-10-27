Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo

XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo

Save
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo

XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeXX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsXX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardXX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopXX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Historic Preservation
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio Hidalgo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1988
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Bejar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cemex, Comex
  • Lead Architects: Alvaro Beruben Galvan, Graziano Brau Pani
  • Architect In Charge : Sergio Muñoz
  • Architectural Drawings: Katia Rodriguez, Mariam Cervantes
  • Structural Engineer: PONDERA
  • Joinery : MAM HERRERIAS
  • City: Guadalajara
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Image 18 of 29
Floor plan
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Image 19 of 29
Floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. The Veinte de Noviembre project is an architectural proposal that seeks to dialogue with the general qualities of downtown Guadalajara, and more specifically, with the tradition of the Analco neighborhood, given that the dialogue is established under the premise of architectural modernity. The site allows the building to witness a monumental conversation between eras, manifested through materials ranging from stone and brick to steel and reinforced concrete. Just one block away from Calzada Independencia, it is a participant in the eternal tension between its two sides. It is also indebted to the energy generated by the Plaza de Los Dos Templos, the Mercado Libertad, and the Parish of San José de Analco.

Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Image 24 of 29
Section

The complex nature of the environment is not hidden from the observer's eyes. The urban tensions that contrast tradition with modernity over several decades make evident a challenging social, cultural, and historical framework for perception. As an architectural approach, simple gestures are used to become part of the conversation of its context. The ensemble is organized around four volumes of different heights arranged around the central courtyard. 

Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Image 25 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Cesar Bejar

The first volume covers the entire width of the property and integrates with the street at a height familiar to its neighbors. It welcomes us with a façade that is only covered with natural plaster on the ground floor. This allows for a human scale in relation to a sidewalk that has been extended to expand the pedestrian use of public space. The change of material in its walls emphasizes its classical character as a base and sets the rhythm for the windows of the two upper floors. 

Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Image 26 of 29
Elevation
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Cesar Bejar

The entrance is framed within the base and is presented through a gate. Its inclusion as a gesture plays an important role in the preservation of the architectural tradition of the neighborhoods. Once this threshold is crossed, one reaches the central courtyard, with a pair of twin buildings on each side, each four levels high. Their symmetry articulates the possibility of perceiving the central courtyard as a domestic cloister, with vegetation that enhances its vibrant nature as the ruling heart of the complex. 

Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Image 27 of 29
Elevation

At the back of the site is the tallest building, five levels high, which spans the width of the property in the same way as the first volume. Its height allows it to be a part of the urban skyline of Calzada Independencia without sacrificing its domestic scale. The volume pays attention to the Plaza de Los Dos Templos and can be seen from Prisciliano Sánchez Street. The four volumes are connected by walkways that dance around the central courtyard in the poetic style of an Escher painting. They accommodate domestic mobility, meaning they give rise to public life within the complex, as the prevailing atmosphere inside is residential. 

Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Image 29 of 29
Elevation

The variation in heights is due to a gradual stepping down from the exterior to the interior of the site, making the impact of the density of the complex more human as it approaches the street. All rooftops serve as terraces for public gatherings and house kitchenettes, sanitary facilities, and laundry areas. With these spaces, the volumes are crowned with a democratic space, as the capital of each volume becomes a place for collective encounters.

Save this picture!
XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Cesar Bejar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Hidalgo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHistoric PreservationMexico
Cite: "XX de Noviembre Apartment Building / Estudio Hidalgo" [Edificio XX de Noviembre / Estudio Hidalgo] 27 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008945/xx-de-noviembre-apartment-building-estudio-hidalgo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags