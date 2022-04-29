CBO 758 Building / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos

+ 27

Apartments • Ituzaingó, Argentina Architects: CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 2500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Bruto Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Creta Disegño , Giunti , LIFE Aluminios , Pisano , Sanitarios Gaona , Somos Equipamiento

Lead Architects : Franco Carbone, Marcelo Juan Carbone, Ignacio Germano, Leandro Furfori, Elizabeth Kessler, Maria Cecilia Perea

Work Documentation : Leandfo Furfori

Construction Management : Ignacio Germano, Maria Cecilia Perea

Project : Franco Carbone

Interiors : Elizabeth Kessler

Chief Coordinator : Marcelo Juan Carbone

Furniture Design : Somos Equipamiento

Lighting Design : Iluminacion Castelar

City : Ituzaingó

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a 1,300.00 square meter plot of land in the city of Ituzaingo (West Area of the Buenos Aires state). The area that since the advent of the two thousand has been modernized and to date is constantly changing and renewing. Understanding this synergy, product of the new urban logic, we thought of a project whose basic design premise contemplated developing a project that would give rise to a building that would coexist more or less harmoniously with the immediate environment and that, in turn, would be capable of withstanding the proposed future development for times to come.

The idea stems from the need to generate density by shaping new ways of living and improving the quality of living, comfort, and spatiality. For this reason, green spaces and natural lighting prevail in the project, constituting and enhancing the relationship between the interior and the exterior. The program is made up of two blocks linked by a vertical circulation. The building is developed on three floors and an accessible terrace where three types of two-bedroom dwellings between 70.00 and 85.00 square meters are housed. Although the typologies are similar, they present some functional alterations. Those on the ground floor have a private patio as an expansion, while those on the upper floors use balconies as an expansion. Additionally, the roof was thought of as an accessible area in order to generate new and diverse meeting spaces.

The material proposal accompanied by structural logic starts from the base of generating a building with a great visual impact, low maintenance cost, and a strong timeless imprint. For this reason, we decided to use noble materials of traditional construction. The masonry forming elements of vertical closure conjugated with large glazed surfaces constitute the perimeter enclosure while the horizontal surfaces materialized from exposed concrete slabs and beams that, at the same time as serving as structural support, endow the building with a strong material expression.