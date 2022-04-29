We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

CBO 758 Building / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos

© Bruto Studio
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Ituzaingó, Argentina
  • Architects: CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bruto Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Creta Disegño, Giunti, LIFE Aluminios, Pisano, Sanitarios Gaona, Somos Equipamiento
  • Lead Architects : Franco Carbone, Marcelo Juan Carbone, Ignacio Germano, Leandro Furfori, Elizabeth Kessler, Maria Cecilia Perea
  • Work Documentation : Leandfo Furfori
  • Construction Management : Ignacio Germano, Maria Cecilia Perea
  • Project : Franco Carbone
  • Interiors : Elizabeth Kessler
  • Chief Coordinator : Marcelo Juan Carbone
  • Furniture Design : Somos Equipamiento
  • Lighting Design : Iluminacion Castelar
  • City : Ituzaingó
  • Country : Argentina
© Bruto Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a 1,300.00 square meter plot of land in the city of Ituzaingo (West Area of the Buenos Aires state). The area that since the advent of the two thousand has been modernized and to date is constantly changing and renewing. Understanding this synergy, product of the new urban logic, we thought of a project whose basic design premise contemplated developing a project that would give rise to a building that would coexist more or less harmoniously with the immediate environment and that, in turn, would be capable of withstanding the proposed future development for times to come.

© Bruto Studio
© Bruto Studio
© Bruto Studio
The idea stems from the need to generate density by shaping new ways of living and improving the quality of living, comfort, and spatiality. For this reason, green spaces and natural lighting prevail in the project, constituting and enhancing the relationship between the interior and the exterior. The program is made up of two blocks linked by a vertical circulation. The building is developed on three floors and an accessible terrace where three types of two-bedroom dwellings between 70.00 and 85.00 square meters are housed. Although the typologies are similar, they present some functional alterations. Those on the ground floor have a private patio as an expansion, while those on the upper floors use balconies as an expansion. Additionally, the roof was thought of as an accessible area in order to generate new and diverse meeting spaces.

© Bruto Studio
© Bruto Studio
Plan - Type
© Bruto Studio
The material proposal accompanied by structural logic starts from the base of generating a building with a great visual impact, low maintenance cost, and a strong timeless imprint. For this reason, we decided to use noble materials of traditional construction. The masonry forming elements of vertical closure conjugated with large glazed surfaces constitute the perimeter enclosure while the horizontal surfaces materialized from exposed concrete slabs and beams that, at the same time as serving as structural support, endow the building with a strong material expression.

© Bruto Studio
Project location

Address:Ituzaingó, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "CBO 758 Building / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos" [Edificio CBO 758 / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos] 29 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981034/cbo-758-building-crbn-carbone-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884
