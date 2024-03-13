Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Foster + Partners Unveils Xicen Science & Technology Center in Shanghai, China

Foster + Partners has just unveiled the designs for the Xicen Science & Technology Center at the heart of the Yangtze River Delta Region in Shanghai, China. The project is strategically located along the Shanghai – Huzhou development axis, ensuring connectivity to the city center through high-speed rail links. Drawing inspiration from the timeless allure of the surrounding water towns, the center blends new and existing waterways to create a community featuring residential, commercial, and recreational spaces.

Central to the scheme is a cultural structure housing offices, retail stores, residential apartments, a theater, and exhibition spaces. A recently constructed waterway winds through the center of the complex, drawing residents towards the cultural center and the surrounding green space. This tree-lined boulevard, featuring shops, cafes, and restaurants, revitalizes the city's landscape by providing a variety of open-air public areas that leverage the distinctive waterfront location.

Water and greenery are the cornerstones of this mixed-use development, which learns from China’s historic water towns. The human-scale project establishes connections with the natural world, maximising views towards Beihenggang Lake, while carefully knitting together the site’s waterways and new pedestrian routes. –Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio.

The cultural center is characterized by a sweeping roof that functions as a green bridge, promoting literal and symbolic connectivity across the scheme. A three-story theater is located in the eastern wing, and two floors of instructional space with an exhibition area above are located in the western wing. The shaded garden bridge crosses the waterway, offering views of the surrounding development.

35% of the residential quarters will be covered with greenery and water features, featuring green terraces where inhabitants can enjoy private outdoor retreats and ecological advantages. Offices and residential areas coexist together, sharing common areas and facilities, situated along the lakefront. To encourage environmentally friendly transportation within the development, the project also plans to incorporate micro-mobility alternatives like electric scooters and water taxis. Additionally, the project uses sponge city techniques and places a high priority on the preservation of the current wetlands to manage rainfall efficiently. The development aims to achieve a 3-star and 2-star rating for China Green Buildings, while following the guidelines provided by the China Eco-districts benchmark.

Recently, Foster + Partners began construction at the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The project draws inspiration from the vernacular architecture that defines the area and responds to the tropical climate. The studio has also released a revised proposal for the Midtown Bus Terminal, now designed to accommodate the projected 2040 commuter growth. Finally, Foster + Partners have unveiled the new plans for a Mayo Clinic healthcare center in Rochester, Minnesota.

