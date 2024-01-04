Foster + Partners Reveals the Techo International Airport in Cambodia, Currently Under Construction

Save this picture! Techo International Airport, Phnom Penh. Image © Foster + Partners

Construction is underway at the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, designed by Foster + Partners. The project, located 20 kilometers from Cambodia’s capital city, draws inspiration from the vernacular architecture that defines the area, searching to provide adequate design solutions in response to the tropical climate. The commission, which was won following an international competition, includes the master plan for a new airport city in addition to the new terminal building.

+ 2

Two airfoil-shaped piers define the shape of the terminal building, converging towards a central head house that contains the passengers’ security check, immigration offices as well as retail elements. All functional elements are contained under an overarching roof canopy stretching over 36 meters, supported by ‘structural trees.’ The lightweight steel grid allows natural light to enter the vast terminal space. The design also strives to provide clear and intuitive paths for the passengers, opening views out to the apron and providing minimal level changes throughout its public areas.

Warm interior materials define the interior atmosphere, taking cues from the image of the Cambodian vernacular. According to the architects, the project is also designed to become ‘one of the greenest airports in the world’ by combining contemporary solutions with local craftsmanship and striving to minimize operational costs. Ample greenery is included in the design, and energy generated by an onsite photovoltaic farm will power the terminal.

Related Article Foster + Partners Wins Competition to Design New Airport Terminal in Saudi Arabia

An airport is amongst the most important public buildings, reflecting its symbolic status as the gateway to a city and its crucial role in the globalized economy. The new Techo International Airport will be an important part of Phnom Penh’s continued development as the nation’s primary inter-regional, intermodal transport hub. - Stefan Behling, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

Additionally, the location of the terminal was chosen to allow for future expansion. The modular construction system and phased project timeline are developed to enhance constructability, as the first phase of the project is expected to accommodate up to 13 million passengers a year. Subsequent phases will add the second airfoil wind, increasing the number of passengers to 30 million.

Recently, Foster + Partners unveiled the design of another airport terminal, the Abha Airport extension in Saudi Arabia’s Aseer Region. Taking cues from the local culture, the terminal is designed as an interconnected network of courtyards and walkways, aiming to define a new type of passenger experience. The office has also set out to create a transformative healthcare center for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and has recently launched a VR/AR Toolkit for inclusive design.