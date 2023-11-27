Foster + Partners Wins Competition to Design New Airport Terminal in Saudi Arabia

Foster + Partners has won an international competition to design Abha Airport’s new terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Aseer Region. Inspired by Rijal Almaa village, the design reimagines the terminal as interconnected human-scaled clusters, courtyards, and walkways. The scheme aims to redefine the passenger experience, setting a new benchmark for airport design.

The modular design, arranged between the drop-off zone and the apron, features buildings of varying heights and tapered shapes, reflecting the region's architectural character. In fact, the terminal adopts a functional adaptability that resonates with the essence of the Aseer Region. This flexibility allows efficient expansion as demand grows, responding quickly to variations in the terminal’s use.

Responding to the region’s specific climate, the scheme takes advantage of prevailing winds to optimize natural ventilation. Through different massing methodologies, the solid stone walls and diffused daylighting contribute to thermally comfortable internal spaces. Additionally, the rugged stone exterior is contrasted with a calm interior palette. Leading into landscaped courtyards, all the various buildings are encircled by retail stores, dining experiences, and cafes. The design allows travelers to explore shops and enjoy the open air.

Learning from the local vernacular, our terminal guides passengers through a series of inviting human-scale spaces and connects them with green courtyards, which are open to the elements. This is a complete reinvention of the airport as we know it, with an emphasis on traditional Aseeri details, local materials and terraced landscaping. It is both a celebration of – and an introduction to – the beauty of the Aseer Region. -- Stefan Behling, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

In another recent collaboration with the Kingdom, Foster + Partners was selected to design Saudi Arabia’s pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka. Similarly, the pavilion aims to evoke the essence of the country’s towns and cities’ vernacular. Additionally, the studio was selected as the winner of an international competition to design a new center for Hangzhou, the capital of China's Zhejiang province. The master plan envisions a green and interconnected mixed-use quarter situated in the heart of the Yuhang District. Finally, their design of JPMorgan Chase’s new headquarters topped out in New York, reaching a height of 423 meters. The project boasts an all-electric tower, with net zero operational emissions, powered by a New York State hydroelectric plant.