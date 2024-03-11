Projects by Female Architects from the Global South for Women's Day 2024

Save this picture! © Gerry O'Leary| Mosque or Mohamed Abulkhaliq Gargash

In our exploration of architectural endeavors, it is essential to recognize the persistent influence of women, particularly from the Global South, in shaping our built environment, especially the contributions of women who serve as catalysts for social change and cultural celebration. As we delve further into their narratives, it becomes evident that the architects’ lived experiences inform their creative processes, resulting in spaces that resonate with their users and surroundings. Architects like Sumaya Dabbagh, Mariam Issoufou, Tosin Oshinowo, and Marina Tabassum embody this enduring spirit of innovation and resilience.

This curated collection unfolds the narratives of some of the most compelling architectural projects by women from the Global South. From the unique streets of Dubai to the rural landscapes of Niger, each project serves as a testament to the power of architecture to transcend gender boundaries and create meaningful designs that connect people and their surroundings.

Read on to discover four different projects designed by female architects from the Global South, along with a description from the architects.

Dabbagh Architects, led by its Founder, Sumaya Dabbagh, designed the Mosque of the Late Mohamed Abdulkhaliq Gargash (Dubai, UAE). This contemporary place of worship is quietly masterful in its use of form, materiality, and controlled natural light to evoke a sense of calm and spiritual connection and transition the worshipper from the outer material world to an inner sense of being. The mosque is one of the first in the UAE to be designed by a female architect.

In rural Niger, markets run every week, meaning that individual villages never really develop a local economy. The demographic growth of Dandaji has led it to attempt a turnaround by commissioning a permanent daily market. Because the current market is organized around an ancestral tree that has long been an essential public space on Market Day, the new project stays on the same site, amplifying an experience the population has come to count on. The objective was to create an infrastructure that would be visually striking, instill pride in its users, and attract more commerce to the area. Ultimately, an essential goal of the project is to create a space that triggers greater confidence and aspirations for the future in the users themselves by offering a dramatic upgrade for this public infrastructure.

Designed in collaboration with the UNDP, Ngaranam was identified as an ideal place for piloting the township expansion program. The community suffered extensive destruction and displacement following the insurgent group Boko Haram attacks in 2015. The government identified this as a priority location due to the strong desire of the community members to return. The program hopes to support communities that want to return home and to create conditions for prosperity and sustainability. When completed, the project will include approximately 500 housing units, a marketplace, a health clinic, a community center, a primary school and teacher’s quarters, a police outpost and residence, and water facilities, all of which will be solar-powered and fully equipped.

An adherence to the essential was crucial in formulating the design of Bait ur Rouf Mosque. With land donated by her grandmother and modest funds raised by the local community, the architect has created an elemental place for meditation and prayer. Two structural systems are in place – the load-bearing brick walls that define the outer perimeter and the smaller spaces, and the reinforced concrete frame that spans the column-free prayer hall. The brick walls exploit the depth between the outer square and the inner cylinder, allowing http://www.akdn.org/architecture for buttressing in the interstitial space. This in turn makes it possible for panels between the load-bearing structure to have a jali of brick, leaving out alternate bricks and rotating them.

