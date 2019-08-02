World
  6. Dandaji Daily Market / atelier masōmī

Dandaji Daily Market / atelier masōmī

  • 03:00 - 2 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Dandaji Daily Market / atelier masōmī
Dandaji Daily Market / atelier masōmī, © Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani

© Maurice Ascani

  • Design Team

    Mariam Kamara, Harouna Diallo

  • Contractor

    Entreprise Salou Alpha & Fils

  • Metal Fabrication

    Atelier de Technologie Métallique

  • Client

    Village of Dandaji
© Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani

Text description provided by the architects. In rural Niger, markets run on a weekly basis, meaning that individual villages never really develop a local economy. The demographic growth of Dandaji has led it to attempt a turn around by commissioning a permanent daily market. Because the current market is organized around an ancestral tree that has long been an important public space on Market Day, the new project stays on the same site, amplifying an experience the population has come to count on.

© Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani

The objective was to create an infrastructure that would be visually striking, instill pride in its users, and attract more commerce to the area. Ultimately, an important goal of the project is to create a space that triggers greater confidence and aspirations for the future in the users themselves by offering a dramatic upgrade for this public infrastructure.

© Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani

The design of the project is kept very simple, using a colorful metal canopy produced by a succession of individual shading structures. It provides solar and thermal protection to the vending spaces underneath. The result is a whimsical world that complements the colorful goods on display while protecting patrons from the scorching sun.

© Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani

The market is laid out to progressively step down to the old tree, the surroundings of which are formalized to become a real public space with seating and rest spaces for all to gather around. Walking along the shaded lanes, one experiences the simplicity of the compressed-earth brick stalls that contribute to the cooling of the space, while the alternating heights of the shading structures help the airflow throughout.

© Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani
Unit Set Section
Unit Set Section
© Maurice Ascani
© Maurice Ascani

Project location

Cite: "Dandaji Daily Market / atelier masōmī" 02 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922161/dandaji-daily-market-atelier-masomi/> ISSN 0719-8884

