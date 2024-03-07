A Burning Man Temple Concept and a Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Competition Proposals Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! The Sacred Grove Burning Man Temple / DIALOG. Image Courtesy of DIALOG

In the world of architecture, competitions serve as catalysts for innovation and creativity. By promoting the architectural community to contemplate a given theme and intervene in well-defined spaces, they provide some of the best platforms for experimentation, allowing architects and designers to explore new concepts, challenge conventions, and address pressing societal needs, all while comparing the wide variety of emerging solutions. This week's curated roundup gathers examples of worldwide competition proposals submitted by the ArchDaily Community.

The selected projects vary in size and program, from world-renowned competitions such as those hosted for the national pavilions at the next World Expo in Osaka, or the Temple at the center of Black Rock City at Burning Man, to local interventions that highlight unique spaces such as the creative reimagining of a popular market space in the historic center of Sibiu, Romania, or the subtle presence of a villa in the Mediterranean wilderness.

Read on to discover 8 projects highlighting competition-winning designs submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with descriptions from the architects.

Liangzhu Culture Yujiashan Archaeological Site Museum

XK STUDIO,Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC）

Liangzhu Culture Yujiashan Archaeological Site Museum Public Bidding for Scheme Design – 2nd Place

The design is inspired by the excavation process of the ruins and the ancient community form of the five in-site ring trenches. The five-block unit not only represents the process of turning over stone to explore archaeological excavation but also shows the ancient relationship between the surrounding trench settlements. The arc shape of jade connects the five-block unit as an open lounge area, symbolizing the ancient rice fields connecting the trenches.

The Sacred Grove Burning Man Temple

DIALOG

Competition for the 2024 Burning Man Temple

DIALOG’s The Sacred Grove is a unique collection of "trees" with clearings designed to create a place of healing – allowing temple goers to mourn, pay tribute, and make connections. The inspiration behind DIALOG’s design was to rethink traditional religious structures by incorporating elements that recalled back to a simpler time when forests were considered the original houses of worship across global cultures. The perforated wood ceiling is set to mimic the forest floor and alludes to nature’s rebirth throughout the four seasons. Additionally, working off of Burning Man’s universal theme around grief, closure and catharsis, DIALOG planned to utilize donated recycled waste, solar generators, and a comprehensive “leave no trace plan” to return the area back to its original form, once burned.

Urban Regeneration of the Cibin Market Area

Sfera Arhitectura

Urban Regeneration of the Cibin Market Area Competition – 3rd Place

This project is a response to the Urban Regeneration of the Cibin Market Area Competition, held by Romania’s Order of Architects and the Municipality of Sibiu, for which Sfera Arhitectura’s proposal was awarded third prize. The project distinguished itself by having a complex and detailed response, and by paying special attention to the expressive characteristics of the intervention proposals, be it regarding the architectural object or the public landscape.

Canal Scenery and Materiality

siarchitecture

Renascence | Canal Spirit – 1st Place

The proposal focuses on the unique scenery of the Yangzhou section of the Grand Canal, and regards porcelain, paper, steel, and wood - both historical scenery and modern architectural materials - as the symbol of four groups of architecture, and considers them as a thread linking history and future, and translates them into the spatial language of architecture, giving the four groups of future-oriented modern architecture different meanings of historical and modern material expressions.

Shell of Light Spanish Pavilion Osaka

Ines J. Pedras

Competition for the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

Ines J. Pedras wooden geometrical is the proposal pavilion to connect visitors with nature at Expo 2025 Osaka – The structure is ecologically responsible, that is, it reflects the underlying principles of nature while improving the systems that support opportunities in a welcoming Japanese Sakura space. Shell proposal is the design of a rigid panel structure supported by computational design and digital fabrication. The starting point is the identification of a pentagonal module found in natural forms such as corals or animal shells. This geometric module is then replicated in space according to the needs of the construction and in communication with the facades that can be observed from the interior.

Dubai Creek Harbour

TheeAe

The Landmark at Dubai Creek Harbour

Hilly Evergreen signifies our exclusive entry into the international competition for the iconic residential tower, Dubai Creek Harbor, led by the esteemed developer Emaarin the UAE. Embarking on a transformative architectural journey at the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, our design philosophy revolves around the dreams and aspirations of three essential groups: the residents, who will call this iconic tower home; the passersby, witnessing its magnificence from the street; and the distant observers, marveling at its beauty from afar. These individuals form the essence of our narrative, propelling the creation of an environment radiating happiness and fostering a strong sense of community.

Atrium Habitat

P4architecture

Hellenic Architecture Awards 2022 in the Peers Award: 1st Place

Nestled amidst the untamed beauty of the Mediterranean wilderness and the rustic charm of the Greek countryside, this synthesis delves into the harmonious integration of a vacation house within its Mediterranean backdrop. Our exploration delves into the delicate equilibrium between the built environment and the pristine landscape, an ongoing pursuit within our architectural practice. In this instance, we sought to expand the boundaries between domestic space and the encompassing landscape, allowing the house to merge seamlessly with its environment. The design revolves around a cluster of dwelling rooms arranged around a small fragment of untouched nature, creating an enclosed courtyard of tranquility and introspection.

Punta Ala Harbour

HYDEA S.p.A

Contest – Redevelopment and Extension of Punta Ala Harbour – 1st Place

In the next few years, the Punta Ala Harbour, on the South coast of Tuscany, will undergo an ambitious architectural intervention. For this purpose, the company in charge Marina di Punta Ala S.p.A. launched a competition called "Beauty Contest – Redevelopment and Extension of Punta Ala Harbour". HYDEA was the winner for the design for the street furniture and green spaces. The project submitted was able to identify semantics capable of unifying architectural elements of the sea and those of the land.

