The Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 to be Designed by Enorme Studio, Néstor Montenegro, and Smart and Green Design

Néstor Montenegro, Enorme Studio y Smart and Green Design diseñarán el Pabellón de España en Expo Osaka 2025. Image Cortesía de Acción Cultural Española (AC/E)

The architecture and design practices Néstor Montenegro (EXTUDIO), Enorme Studio, and Smart and Green Design will be in charge of carrying out the designs of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025. This comes after being selected in the public competition organized by the Spanish Cultural Action (AC / E), the institution responsible for representing the country in Universal and International Expositions.

The new pavilion is named "The Kuroshio Current," paying homage to one of the "secrets" of Spanish navigation, whose existence has endured throughout the centuries. This current, which has forged a valuable cultural and commercial link between continents, serves as inspiration for a comprehensive experience that unites Spain and Japan. Like the ocean, the Pavilion stands out for its circular approach, using natural, sustainable, and environmentally low-impact materials, including those derived from reuse and recycling processes.

The proposal for the design of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 has been selected by the Board of Directors of AC/E (Spanish Cultural Action), following the recommendation of a jury presided over by Juan Luis Gordo and composed of 10 experts. The jury also highlighted the following studios among the top positions: UTE Icaria Atelier SL - Francisco Javier Terrados Cepeda - Fernando Suárez Corchete, UTE B720 - External Reference, UTE Mangado y Asociados - Pablo Menéndez SLU, and UTE Selgascano Arq. - FRPO Rodríguez & Oriol.

Expo Osaka 2025, under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," is scheduled to begin on April 13, 2025, and conclude on October 13, 2025. Osaka, Japan, was chosen to host Expo 2025 by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). Brazil has also announced that its pavilion will be created by Studio MK27, with a significant focus on Brazil's sustainability initiatives.