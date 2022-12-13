Studio MK27 and Magnetoscope Win Competition to Design the Brazil Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

Save this picture! Proposta vencedora do Pavilhão do Brasil na Expo Osaka 2025. Autoria Studio MK27 e Magnetoscópio. Image Cortesia de Apex Brasil

The project led by architect Marcio Kogan was the winner of the competition for the Brazilian Pavilion at the next World Expo: Expo Osaka 2025, organized by the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (ApexBrasil). The project is signed by professionals from MK27 and Magnetoscope. Besides Kogan, the architects Renata Furlanetto and Marcello Dantas are also authors.

This process, organized by IAB (Institute of Architects of Brazil), a partner of ApexBrasil, took place between November 28th and December 2nd, in Brasilia. For five days, the seven-person judging committee, with six architects (Gabriela Bilá, Hiroo Nanjo, Leno Veras, Roberto Martins Castelo, Ruth Verde Zein and Sylvia Ficher) and the philosopher and cultural manager Aurea Vieira, evaluated 40 projects.

The result disclosure ceremony took place on December 5th, led by the president of ApexBrasil and General Commissioner of Brazil for Expo Osaka 2025, Augusto Pestana, who spoke about the importance of the event to promote Brazil and attract investments. “The World Expos are a concrete platform for attracting investments, as we saw at Expo 2020 Dubai. But, more than that, they are a chance to show the best of our Brazilianness. It is a way of projecting the country's image”, he explained.

According to the opinion of the judging committee, presented by the architect Gabriela Bilá, the winning project has an experimental character, with a theme of great interest and relevance. “Its structure raises the sustainability agenda, with a great ability to attract the public”, she commented.

Its access via ramps was seen by the committee as a positive aspect, as it increases accessibility, as well as its open front space, which will allow the cultural program to be seen and perceived from different angles, making the Brazil Pavilion attractive.

The project submitted by the architect Thiago Manuel Bernardes, from Rio de Janeiro (RJ), was in second place, and in third place was the project sent by Fábio Henrique Faria from Curitiba (PR). Another highlight was the project submitted by the architect Marina Rosenberg, from São Paulo (SP), and an honorable mention to the project signed by the architect Eder Rodrigues de Alencar, from Brasília (DF).

Expo Osaka 2025

With almost two centuries of tradition, the Universal Exhibitions are currently held every five years. Focused on informing, entertaining and even surprising visitors, the Expos are the biggest events in the world. Its main attractions are the national pavilions built by the participating countries.

The central theme of Expo Osaka is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, with three sub-themes: “Saving Lives”, “Empowering Lives” and “Connecting Lives”, which divide the exhibition park geographically. The Brazil Pavilion will be in the “Empowering Lives” district. Since Expo Shanghai 2010, ApexBrasil has received from the Brazilian government the mission of leading the country's participation in these events, which contributes to promoting Brazilian exports and attracting foreign investment.

Data Sheet

Architecture: studio mk27

Author: Márcio Kogan

Coauthor: Renata Furlanetto

Curatorship and expography: Magnetoscópio

Curator: Marcello Dantas

Assistant curator: Tarsila riso

Project team: Carlos Costa, Clara Varandas, Diana Radomysler,

Felipe Bueno, Marcella Spinelli, Mariana Simas, Natália Zaffari,

Nathalia Lima, Pedro Ribeiro

Artwork “Morro Mundo”: Laura Vinci

Render: Blackhaus Studio

Structural calculation: Mitsuhiro Kanada

Sustainability Consulting: CA2

Local Architect: Tripod Studio

