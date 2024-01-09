World Habitat Awards 2024 Recognize Housing Initiatives that Empower Communities

Save this picture! of Energiesprong, an innovative system that uses prefabricated insulated wall and roof panels . Image Courtesy of World Habitat

International non-profit organization World Habitat, in partnership with UN-Habitat, has announced the World Habitat Awards 2024. The prizes strive to highlight projects that demonstrate novel and transformative approaches to housing that incorporate principles of climate change adaptation and community-driven solutions. This year, 8 projects have been selected, out of which 2 projects were recognized with the Gold World Habitat Award.

Gold World Habitat Awards 2024 Winners

The multi-organizational partnership Housing Rights in Jakarta set out to fight back against the threat of forced evictions for the kampung communities. Their efforts have resulted in the prevention of evictions, the return of evicted families to their homes, and city-wide regulatory changes that safeguard all kampung residents from forced evictions. “We also appreciate the development of a cooperative mechanism covering the land, to reduce speculation and strengthen tenure security” adds Maimunah Mohd Sharif, UN-Habitat Executive Director and a final judge of the World Habitat Awards.

The second Gold World Habitat Awards came in recognition of Energiesprong, an innovative system that uses prefabricated insulated wall and roof panels along with a range of smart green technologies to achieve a remarkable 70-80% reduction in a building’s energy consumption. Since 2022, the system has been implemented in over 10,000 projects across Europe and North America. According to World Habitat Awards Judge Leilani Farha, “retrofitting older buildings to be net zero is exactly the kind of activity the planet desperately needs and that low-income tenants will benefit from (lower energy costs). Energiesprong has created a scalable solution that is sustainable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient. The model also has ensured minimal disruptions for tenants.”

Both initiatives represent a strong innovative response to two overlapping challenges, including housing and climate change. Going beyond a vision of housing as four walls and a roof, they touch upon social justice, human rights, and community empowerment. - Maimunah Mohd Sharif, UN-Habitat Executive Director and a final judge of the World Habitat Awards

Silver World Habitat Award 2024 Winners

The silver medal went to two initiatives. The first one is a Rural Habitability Programme initiated by the Chilean Government to address critical housing needs in remote communities across the country. Since it began, it improved the livelihood of over 40,000 people by building or renovating over 10,000 homes in remote Chilean communities.

The second Silver Award goes to La Ciguë, a student housing cooperative in Geneva, Switzerland, aimed at providing affordable student housing. Since 1986, the program has continuously expanded its portfolio, now managing nearly 740 rooms across the city and providing financial relief to students.

Bronze World Habitat Award Winners

The last four projects have received this year's Bronze World Habitat Award. The CO-HATY emergency housing project in Ukraine strives to provide shelter for internally displaced people by converting abandoned buildings into temporary accommodations. DARAJA Weather Forecasting Service in Kenya and Tanzania has been recognized for its innovative approach to preparing residents of informal settlements for extreme weather events. The service provides reliable weather information and response actions in accessible formats, empowering communities to prepare for the emerging threats of extreme weather.

Berlin’s Nettelbeckplatz affordable housing estate has also been highlighted for its remarkable transformation of an aging residential complex into a vibrant and sustainable community. The project has contributed by incorporating energy-efficient measures into the building, improving accessibility, and attracting a diverse mix of residents. Last but not least, UK’s first cohousing community for women, New Ground, has been awarded for pioneering a novel model of community living that provides a supportive environment for older adults, enabling them to thrive and age with dignity.

News via World Habitat.