Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends

Save
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

After years of dominance, orthogonal lines and right angles are giving way to organic designs and rounded shapes within interior design projects. This profound shift in formal language has led to the infiltration of gentle curves and amorphous volumes into design pieces, furniture, and decorative elements, a transformation that's becoming increasingly evident. Some argue that this change may be indirectly linked to the growing interest in sustainability and the pursuit of strategies that reconnect people with nature, as seen in the consistent presence of biophilia across projects of various scales. The period of social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic further heightened this inclination, prompting individuals to devise ways to incorporate nature into their living spaces, thereby enhancing well-being in day-to-day life.

Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 2 of 26Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 3 of 26Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 4 of 26Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 5 of 26Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - More Images+ 21

In this context, organic forms draw inspiration from natural elements such as plants and rivers, resembling living organisms that embody flexibility and movement. Furthermore, these shapes evoke a sense of coziness, warmth, and relaxation, imparting tranquility to the spaces they inhabit. Projects that embrace this design language excel in incorporating pieces that ensure the fluidity of natural, curvilinear, and ergonomic movements, offering benefits such as enhanced spatial circulation and increased safety by minimizing prominent and acute angles. It's important to note that curved shapes possess additional characteristics that reinforce the concept of a return to nature. They are seamlessly integrated into spaces that engage in a dialogue with exterior landscapes and vegetation. Additionally, the utilization of sustainable materials sourced from nature, often with minimal or no polishing, such as stone, wood, clay, and ceramics, further enhances the connection with natural origins, characteristic of construction practices

We have compiled a collection of projects that materialize organic forms in their furniture, ranging from residential examples to commercial and outdoor applications. Feel free to get inspired.

Residential

When crafting projects for residential interiors, numerous considerations come into play. These aspects not only imbue a particular style or aesthetic preference but also demand functionality and spatial efficiency. Curved shapes and organic designs play pivotal roles in reconciling these requirements, introducing concepts like uniformity and continuity to spaces while often facilitating improved circulation. Whether adorned with natural elements like wood and stone or enriched with vibrant colors, organic furniture fosters comfortable and inspiring living spaces that seamlessly cater to the residents' daily lives.

Wood Ribbon Apartment / Toledano+Architects

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 2 of 26
Wood Ribbon Apartment / Toledano+Architects © Salem Mostefaoui

Olaria House / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 5 of 26
Olaria House / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Apartamento Itaim / Triptyque

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 25 of 26
Apartamento Itaim / Triptyque © Felco

Ygará Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 7 of 26
Ygará Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura © Maura Mello

Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 10 of 26
Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Organic House / Javier Senosiain

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 6 of 26
Organic House / Javier Senosiain Cortesía de Javier Senosiain

Residência (Des)Ordem / BEAR

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 22 of 26
Residência (Des)Ordem / BEAR © Luis Diaz Diaz

Commercial

Curves are increasingly taking center stage within commercial spaces. Organic shapes not only strengthen the brand's identity but also leave a lasting impression on customers' minds with their distinctive volumes. Moreover, owing to their inherent associations with warmth and hospitality, these forms find perfect synergy with spaces intended to engage and captivate visitors. In contrast to residential settings, commercial environments often fuse curves with vibrant colors and distinctive textures, imbuing these places with a unique and memorable identity.

Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 8 of 26
Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio © André Klotz

Living Bakkali Restaurant / Masquespacio

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 14 of 26
Living Bakkali Restaurant / Masquespacio © Sebastian Erras

September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 19 of 26
September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor © Phú Đào

Parconido Bakery Cafe / sukchulmok

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 26 of 26
Parconido Bakery Cafe / sukchulmok © Hong Seokgyu

DressingForFun Renewal / NTYPE

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 4 of 26
DressingForFun Renewal / NTYPE © Xiaozhi

Beta Cinema / Module K

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 23 of 26
Beta Cinema / Module K © Do Sy

PAGA Microroastery / Taste Space

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 17 of 26
PAGA Microroastery / Taste Space © Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Landscaping

While it might appear redundant to discuss organic and natural shapes in projects involving squares and parks, the integration of fluid forms with nature serves to underscore the playful essence of these spaces. This combination fosters diverse interpretations and showcases an inherent dialogue and synergy with the environment. In such instances, organic design extends beyond its application in flowerbeds and pathways, also influencing the creation of inviting furniture that encourages interactions and connections. Furthermore, various recreational elements within these spaces embrace organic shapes, limited only by the bounds of imagination.

Tophane Park Playground / Carve

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 21 of 26
Tophane Park Playground / Carve © Susanna Vissani

Landscape Park Sokolskaya Gora / Project Group 8 + PARK

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 20 of 26
Landscape Park Sokolskaya Gora / Project Group 8 + PARK © Dmitry Smirnov

Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 13 of 26
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Nanhua Glimmer Park / Atelier Let's + JR Architects

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 15 of 26
Nanhua Glimmer Park / Atelier Let's + JR Architects © YuChen Chao

Oxygen Park / AECOM

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 3 of 26
Oxygen Park / AECOM © Markus Elblaus

Dongshan Shaoye Plaza / WAY Architects

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 24 of 26
Dongshan Shaoye Plaza / WAY Architects © Siming Wu

Drapers Field / Kinnear Landscape Architects

Save this picture!
Exploring Rounded Shapes: An Examination of Interior Design Trends - Image 16 of 26
Drapers Field / Kinnear Landscape Architects

