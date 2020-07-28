Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

+ 16

Apartments • Ibiza, Spain Architects: Reutov Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Antonio Lupi Cassina Ceadesign Kartell AYTM , Aromas del Campo , Les Acrobates Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Reutov Dmitry

Design Team: Gerner Ekaterina, Reutova Marina

Save this picture! Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Text description provided by the architects. I was inspired to create this project by the nature of the island of Lanzarote in the Canary archipelago. Inspired by the extraterrestrial landscapes of this island combined with the bright colors of the nature of the island of Ibiza, we managed to create a light futuristic interior.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Save this picture! Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Rounded shapes and bright elements take us to the future, where man and nature coexist harmoniously. A kitchen set with smooth shapes and bright accents elegantly complements this idea. The furniture was designed specifically for this project to emphasize the futurism of the interior. And Getting into such an interior involuntarily feels like on another planet.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Save this picture! Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

We have created a modern architecture that harmoniously fits into the natural environment. A large number of Windows fill the room with natural light and remind you of the beauty of nature.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

The project does not use wood as a material, so we preserve nature and integrate architecture into the natural environment without disturbing it.