Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design

Architects: Reutov Design
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2019
Manufacturers: Antonio Lupi, Cassina, Ceadesign, Kartell, AYTM, Aromas del Campo, Les Acrobates
- Architect In Charge:Reutov Dmitry
- Design Team:Gerner Ekaterina, Reutova Marina
Text description provided by the architects. I was inspired to create this project by the nature of the island of Lanzarote in the Canary archipelago. Inspired by the extraterrestrial landscapes of this island combined with the bright colors of the nature of the island of Ibiza, we managed to create a light futuristic interior.
Rounded shapes and bright elements take us to the future, where man and nature coexist harmoniously. A kitchen set with smooth shapes and bright accents elegantly complements this idea. The furniture was designed specifically for this project to emphasize the futurism of the interior. And Getting into such an interior involuntarily feels like on another planet.
We have created a modern architecture that harmoniously fits into the natural environment. A large number of Windows fill the room with natural light and remind you of the beauty of nature.
The project does not use wood as a material, so we preserve nature and integrate architecture into the natural environment without disturbing it.